OnePlus Watch 2 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus Watch 2 has finally launched in India. It is a product that many OnePlus fans were waiting for. OnePlus Watch launched back in 2021 and after a wait of three years, OnePlus has finally unveiled the OnePlus Watch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The new flagship smartwatch from OnePlus brings power and functionality to users. It runs on Google's Wear OS and packs dual chipsets to deliver the best experience to the users. Let's quickly go through its price and specifications.









OnePlus Watch 2 Price in India

OnePlus Watch 2 has launched for a price of Rs 24,999 and it will go on first sale on March 4, 2024, at noon. It will be available through multiple channels including OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, Amazon.in, Myntral.com, Flipkart.com, Reliance, Croma, and more. The smartwatch will be available in Black Steel and Radiant Steel.

Users with an ICIC Bank or OneCard will get an instant discount of Rs 1,999, bringing the price of the smartwatch down to Rs 22,999.

OnePlus Watch 2 Specifications in India

OnePlus Watch 2 has a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with maximum brightness support of 600nits and a 2.5D Sapphire Crystal on top for protection. There's a 500mAh battery with up to 100-hour battery backup on smart mode. In heavy usage, while under the smart mode, the smartwatch will run for 2 days. It supports 7.5W charging, ensuring that the smartwatch can be charged from 0-100% in just one hour.

It has two chips - a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 for power and a BES2700 chip for efficiency. It runs on Wear OS 4 and will support all the Google Apps meant for smartwatches. There's up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. All the health data will be collected by the OHealth app. The OnePlus Watch 2 and the OHealth app also support Health Connect by Android, which offers a central hub in Android 14 for managing data permissions from multiple health and fitness apps and devices.

There will be support for tracking more than 100 sports such as badminton, running, tennin, skiing, and more. The watch is IP68 certified, meaning you can take it swimming.

We will dive deep into the features and the experience of the smartwatch in the near future. There's a lot more to this smartwatch. Keep following us on YouTube and other social media handles to ensure that you don't miss out on more content about the OnePlus Watch 2.