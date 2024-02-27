Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a prepaid plan that will bundle up to 120GB of lumpsum data for 30 days. This would be a great offer for someone who doesn't want to be restricted by daily data usage limits. Most prepaid plans in India come with FUP (fair usage policy) data limits, after which internet speeds slow down. The prepaid plan from BSNL that we are talking about here comes for Rs 398. This used to be an extremely popular plan from BSNL once as it offered customers truly unlimited data without any limits. However, that changed as the telcos focused on increasing the prices of their offerings. Let's check out the benefits of the Rs 398 prepaid plan.









BSNL Rs 398 Prepaid Plan

BSNL's Rs 398 prepaid plan carries a service validity of 30 days. With this plan, users get 120GB of lumpsum FUP data, which means, the customer can use the entire 120GB in a day if he/she wants to. There are no daily limits. Post the consumption of FUP data, the speed drops to 40 Kbps. There's also unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

There are no other additional benefits bundled with the plan. If you are under the 4G coverage of BSNL, then this plan would be a great service for you. This plan is definitely an expensive offering from the company as it is only meant for 30 days. Not everyone would be recharging with this plan. Only people who need a lot of data in the short term and live in an area where the private telecom service providers (TSPs) don't offer great coverage will want to recharge with this plan.

BSNL is currently in the process to launch 4G networks throughout the country using homegrown tech. Once that happens, then plans like these will become even better deals for customers.