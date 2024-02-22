BSNL has Two Great 84 Days Validity Prepaid Plans, Check Here

The Rs 599 plan from BSNL comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. The internet speed reduces to 40 Kbps once the FUP (fair usage policy) data limit has been reached.

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has two great prepaid plan options for consumers that come with 84 days of service validity.
  • The Rs 769 plan from BSNL coms with 84 days of service validity as well.
  • While both plans offer a ton of data to the consumers, they don't yet give the kind of value that same priced plans from private telcos can.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has two great prepaid plan options for consumers that come with 84 days of service validity. If you are looking for a plan that comes with 84 days of validity, but also offers plenty of data and has a reasonable cost, then check out these two plans from BSNL. Note, that while these plans may offer better benefits than what the private telecom operators are offering at the same price, you will still get an inferior network service as BSNL doesn't have 4G or 5G networks across India yet. Let's jump straight to these two plans now.




BSNL Rs 599 Plan

The Rs 599 plan from BSNL comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data. The internet speed reduces to 40 Kbps once the FUP (fair usage policy) data limit has been reached. Users also get additional benefits of Zing and PRBT along with Astrocell and GameOn services. As mentioned, the plan comes with a service alidity of 84 days.

BSNL Rs 769 Plan

The Rs 769 plan from BSNL coms with 84 days of service validity as well. With this plan, users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. But there are additional benefits bundled as well. Userse get BSNL Tunes, Hardy Mobile Games service, Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming, Lystn music service, Lokdhun, Zing, and more gaming services from other vendors.

While both plans offer a ton of data to the consumers, they don't yet give the kind of value that same priced plans from private telcos can. This is because with Jio and Airtel, you can get unlimited 5G data offer by spending the same or less. Further, BSNL's networks are not PAN-India 4G and it will take some time for that to happen.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

