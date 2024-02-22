Orange to Rollout ‘Extreme Deep Sleep’ Energy Power Saving Mode

Orange will roll out this new solution in the second half of 2024 to enhance the energy efficiency of Orange's mobile networks without impacting performance or customer experience.

Highlights

  • Orange and Nokia partner to launch extreme deep sleep mode.
  • Solution reduces radio unit consumption by a factor of eight.
  • Initiative aligns with Orange's goal to reduce CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030.

Orange will roll out a new energy power-saving mode solution as Nokia has announced the launch of a solution called 'extreme deep sleep' that utilizes AirScale radio architecture and Reefshark System-on-Chip chipsets. Reportedly, Orange will roll out this new solution in the second half of 2024 to enhance the energy efficiency of Orange's mobile networks without impacting performance or customer experience.

Extreme Deep Sleep Mode

This 'extreme deep sleep' mode, referred to as "zero traffic, zero Watt," detects when the network has low traffic and shuts down key parts of selected radio units' hardware to save energy and thereby associated costs. According to estimates, this new solution can reduce radio unit consumption by a factor of eight compared to the 'deep sleep' mode.

Energy Savings

The extreme deep sleep mode goes further than previous deep sleep solutions by disconnecting additional hardware subsystems, the official release said. The solution leverages software in Nokia's Habrok radio units, as well as Nokia's MantaRay energy solution, which optimizes the energy consumption of radio access networks with AI and ML.

Commenting on the development, Orange Europe said: "We have long advocated the need for ecosystem cooperation if we are to reduce our industry's environmental footprint and make our networks as energy efficient as possible. This project is in line with our ambition to reduce our CO2 emissions by 45 percent in 2030 compared with 2020 for all scopes 1, 2 and 3, as set out in our "Lead the future" strategic plan."

Collaboration for Sustainability

As the radio access network (RAN) accounts for approximately 80 percent of all mobile network energy consumption, this new energy power-saving mode is the latest project the companies have collaborated on to reach their sustainability goals, with circular economy and product refurbishment projects being previous initiatives.

