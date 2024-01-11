Orange Group Unveils New Brand Signature and Communication Approach



Orange Group has revealed a new brand signature, 'Orange is Here,' as brand nears celebrating 30th anniversary in April. Orange said that this move is accompanied by a fresh communication concept designed to better reflect the company's commitment to being a trusted operator for its customers. The tagline 'Orange is here' is used by the company in a branding logo released yesterday.

Lead the Future

Orange acknowledges facing various challenges in an ever-changing industry, including the need to better promote the excellence of its networks and services. The company aims to emphasise the quality of customer relations and meet the evolving needs of its user base. The company notes, "A new brand expression is essential to tackle the challenges of the telecommunications industry and support the deployment of the plan 'Lead the Future.'"

Orange said it initiated this journey of redefinition in 2023, leading to a thorough discussion on its brand expression. Following due process, Publicis Conseil was selected as the partner to assist Orange in evolving its signature and communication territory. The new brand expression was revealed to the Group's employees on January 8, 2024.

New Brand Signature: 'Orange is Here'

According to Orange, the new brand signature, 'Orange is Here,' serves as a definitive message regarding Orange's commitment to being a trusted operator for its customers at every step of their journey and in any circumstance. This signature reflects the quality of the network and customer experience at Orange, showcasing the complete dedication of Orange's workforce to its customers. It also highlights the Group's determination to offer increasingly adapted and innovative solutions at the best prices. The simplicity, friendliness, and informality of this signature align with the everyday lives of Orange's customers.

Communication Concept

Complementing the new brand signature is a communication concept that extends support to all of Orange's offerings, catering to individuals, professionals, and businesses across both domestic and international markets, according to Orange.

Orange Group commented on the significance of 'Orange is Here,' stating, "These three words reflect the brand identity that we want to portray at Orange. Three words that support the Group's bold and dedicated approach to be closer, more accessible, and simpler. Three words that will be embodied by all employees. Three words that symbolise Orange's desire to remain close to its customers while continuing to stand out. Orange, with 30 years of existence, is looking to the future with confidence and determination."