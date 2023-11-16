Orange Launches Satellite Broadband Service in France With Nordnet

Orange has partnered with Nordnet to launch a new satellite broadband offering in France. The service will provide customers with superfast broadband speeds of up to 200 Mbps downstream and 15 Mbps upstream.

Highlights

  • Service provides superfast broadband speeds of up to 200 Mbps downstream and 15 Mbps upstream.
  • Service aimed at customers who cannot be served by fiber or those with ADSL speeds of less than 8 Mbps
  • Service part of French government's Cohesion Numerique des Territoires program.

Orange today announced the launch of its new satellite offering in partnership with Nordet, an Orange subsidiary, enabling customers in mainland France to benefit from super-fast broadband wherever they are. Orange says the service is based on the Eutelsat Konnect VHTS satellite, the largest European satellite ever designed.

Satellite Broadband Launch

With this, Orange says it is expanding its range of connectivity offerings, now including satellite in its technology mix alongside fibre, ADSL, 4G, and 5G home. According to Orange, the new satellite service, available for EUR 49.99 a month, is aimed at customers who cannot be served by fibre and those with ADSL speeds of less than 8 Mbps.

Affordable Plans with High Speeds

According to Orange, the satellite service, offered at EUR 49.99 per month, comes with the first month free, and customers can enjoy an unlimited connection with speeds of up to 200 Mbps downlink and 15 Mbps uplink. Upon subscription, customers will receive a satellite kit, which can be self-installed, or the Nordnet installation team will assist with the setup, said Orange in an official release.

Government-backed Digital Cohesion

Orange says the service is offered as part of the French government's Cohesion Numerique des Territoires (Digital Cohesion of Regions) program and meets the government's objective of guaranteeing access to superfast broadband (greater than 30 Mbps) for all by 2025.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

