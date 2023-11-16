Telenor Sells Satellite Unit to Space Norway for NOK 2.36 Billion

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Telenor and Space Norway have already signed a letter of intent outlining a strategic partnership and possible joint business development initiatives, particularly regarding additional satellite capacity and satellite consulting services.

Highlights

  • Long-term development focus with Space Norway as an industrial owner.
  • Strategic partnership includes additional satellite capacity and consulting services.
  • Transaction expected to close in January 2024.

Follow Us

Telenor Sells Satellite Unit to Space Norway for NOK 2.36 Billion
Norway's Telenor Group announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Space Norway, wholly owned by the Norwegian Government, to sell its satellite subsidiary 'Telenor Satellite' at an enterprise value of NOK 2.36 million. According to the official release, the transaction is expected to be closed in January 2024.

Also Read: Orange Launches Satellite Broadband Service in France With Nordnet




New Ownership for Telenor Satellite

"For more than 20 years, we have served our customers with premium, high-quality broadcasting and data services via satellite. Now the time has come for a new era for Telenor Satellite. With Space Norway, Telenor Satellite will have an industrial owner who has the right competence and who will prioritise the required financial resources to realise the company's potential," Telenor said.

Commenting on the development, Space Norway said, "Satellite-based capabilities are more important than ever. The combination of Space Norway's partly governmental customers and Telenor Satellite's commercial customer base will give the new company a strong platform to grow the business in both sectors. We are very excited to enter into this agreement and look forward to contributing to the long-term development of Telenor Satellite."

Also Read: Telenor and Hafslund Partner to Establish Sustainable Data Centre Company in Oslo

Significant Market Presence in EMEA

Telenor and Space Norway have already signed a letter of intent outlining a strategic partnership and possible joint business development initiatives, particularly regarding additional satellite capacity and satellite consulting services.

"Telenor Satellite is a European satellite operator that covers the European, Middle East, and North African (EMEA) market with broadcasting and data communication services. It serves millions of homes with TV services and nearly 2,000 vessels and 600 land terminals with data connectivity," noted the official release.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Deepak Kumar Vasudevan :

I also would like TRAI to take cognisance of false allegations that workforce of TSP give to complainants of Unsolicited…

TRAI Warns Public About Fraudulent Calls Claiming to Be from…

Faraz :

I've been watching Twinkling Watermelon ( my first kdrama ). I was not expecting that I would like it, but…

Five Exciting Korean Dramas Streaming in November 2023

Faraz :

Also we have not got any Telecom Subscription Data for last 3 months. Why TRAI delaying in that !?

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Nikhil and others informed that months ago and we concluded that Vi won't roll-out 5G until Jio free unlimited 5G…

Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and…

Faraz :

Who needs 720p in that small display... For YouTube 240p is more than enough & whatever is the minimum resolution…

JioPhone Prima 4G: Everything to Know

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments