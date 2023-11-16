Swisscom Completes Nationwide Optical Network Transformation Ahead of Schedule



Switzerland's largest telecom provider, Swisscom, announced today the successful completion of the nationwide Next Evolution Wavelength Transport Optical Network (NEWTON) in collaboration with Nokia. Nokia's optical networking solution is said to equip Swisscom, which is experiencing high traffic growth and undergoing digital transformation, with a service-centric network optimised for high performance, cost efficiency, and customer experience.

Addressing Traffic Surge

In 2021, Swisscom aimed to enhance support for business-critical fixed and wireless traffic due to a surge in remote work and learning applications, video streaming, gaming, and cloud computing. With the deployment completed ahead of schedule, Swisscom and Nokia will now jointly manage the migration of services to the modernised network.

According to the official release, the entire network transformation included the rollout of 22 backbone sites and 560 metro sites with Nokia's portfolio of optical networking hardware, software, and professional services.

Client Services from 1G to 400G

Swisscom says that the new optical network will transport all of its fixed and mobile traffic from customer-provided equipment to metro access to the backbone, supporting client services from 1G to 400G. The solution will address massive traffic growth by eliminating repetitive tasks, accelerating service delivery, and reducing overall ownership costs.

"We have a network that can quickly adapt to changes and provide superior service to our customers while contributing to our sustainability goals," Swisscom said.