Starlink to Offer Free Internet in Mexico, Gets a $90 Million Contract

Starlink is now offering satellite internet services in many major countries. The company has solutions for aircraft carriers, cruises/boats, RVs, and homes/offices. Further, in the coming year, Starlink will start offering customers direct-to-cell service.

Highlights

Starlink, a major satellite communications player, has secured a contract from the Mexican government to offer free internet in the country. To be specific, Starlink has secured a 1.56 billion peso ($89.80 million) contract to offer free internet in Mexico until the end of 2026, said a Reuters report. Elon Musk owned Starlink won the contract from the Mexican government because it was ready to offer the best prices in the public tender offer.




Mexico has signed contracts for free internet with nine companies, and Starlink has now become one of them. In addition to this, Starlink will also provide infrastructure for Mexico's state energy firm through December 2026.

Starlink Direct-to-Cell Service is Coming Soon

Starlink is now offering satellite internet services in many major countries. The company has solutions for aircraft carriers, cruises/boats, RVs, and homes/offices. Further, in the coming year, Starlink will start offering customers direct-to-cell service. It means customers, without needing to upgrade their smartphones/hardware, will be able to make calls and send texts using Starlink's satellites.

Starlink said, "Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities enable ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters."

Currently, Starlink is offering customers globally the option to try out its service for 30 days and if they don't like it, they can return the connection and get a full refund against it. With Starlink, customers in even dark zones (where fiber can't be laid) can get access to high-speed broadband connectivity.

Starlink is also trying to get all the regulatory approvals required for the Indian market. The company might soon get the GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite) license if government approval comes. Apart from the GMPCS license, Starlink is also looking to get the necessary approvals from other bodies such as the Department of Space and IN-SPACe.

