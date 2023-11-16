Google Fiber to Bring Fiber Internet to Bellevue, Nebraska

Reported by Yashika Goel

Google Fiber is bringing its fast, reliable internet service to Bellevue, Nebraska. The company is partnering with Allo Fiber to build the network.

  Google Fiber is expanding its high-speed internet service to Bellevue, Nebraska.
  The company is partnering with Allo Fiber to build the network.
  Google Fiber is committed to providing better internet to Bellevue residents.

Google Fiber has announced this week that it is in the process of planning and intends to start the build-out of its infrastructure to bring fast, reliable internet to Bellevue, Nebraska. According to the official statement, Google Fiber announced its plans to bring high-speed connectivity to this region in September 2023.

Building Networks in Nebraska

The company said it is collaborating with a new construction vendor, Allo Fiber, a Nebraska-based company that has connected residents in the state for 20 years, to build the network in Bellevue.

Specifically addressing the city of Bellevue, Google Fiber said it is committed to bringing better internet to its residents, and GFiber looks forward to being a part of that connected future.

Launch of 8 Gbps Service in Huntsville

In another related update, Google Fiber has started offering its symmetrical 8 Gbps internet service to customers in Alabama. Residents in the Rocket City can subscribe to the 8 Gbps service for just USD 150 a month. Notably, Google Fiber introduced its 5 Gbps service in Huntsville just a month ago, as noted by the company.

The 8 Gbps Google Fiber plan includes download and upload speeds of up to 8000 Mbps, 1 Wi-Fi 6 router, 2 mesh extenders, and professional installation with GFiber's dedicated customer service.

