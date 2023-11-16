Nokia and Mavenir Come Together to Test O-RAN Interoperability

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

As per Nokia, the test took place according to the O-RAN Alliance specifications. During the test, end-to-end configurations with 5G user devices were demonstrated. Mavenir and Nokia were able to showcase 5G peak performance by bringing 4CC Carrier Aggregation (CA) into play.

Highlights

  • Nokia has partnered with US-based Mavenir to conduct an interoperability test using a Mavenir radio and O-RAN Alliance 7-2x interface.
  • The test occurred in Nokia's Open RAN Innovation Center in Dallas, Texas.
  • Both the companies participated and validated the interoperability of Mavenir's CBRS Radio Unit (RU) and Nokia AirScale Baseband to support the O-RAN-compliant 7-2x interface.

Nokia, a Finnish telecom gear maker, has partnered with US-based Mavenir to conduct an interoperability test using a Mavenir radio and O-RAN Alliance 7-2x interface. The test occurred in Nokia's Open RAN Innovation Center in Dallas, Texas. Both the companies participated and validated the interoperability of Mavenir's CBRS Radio Unit (RU) and Nokia AirScale Baseband to support the O-RAN-compliant 7-2x interface.




As per Nokia, the test took place according to the O-RAN Alliance specifications. During the test, end-to-end configurations with 5G user devices were demonstrated. Mavenir and Nokia were able to showcase 5G peak performance by bringing 4CC Carrier Aggregation (CA) into play using FDD and TDD spectrum in a 5G Standalone (SA) configuration.

This test will push the ecosystem of open networks globally. Both companies have time and again displayed their support for open networks and have invested a ton of money to take the goals of the O-RAN Alliance ahead. O-RAN Alliance wants to build interoperable, open, and intelligent networks.

"Our technology collaboration with Mavenir is further evidence of our commitment to Open RAN. We have developed our baseband software in a way that ensures that multi-supplier O-RAN systems can be deployed without compromises in performance, energy efficiency, security, or resiliency. This is key when people depend on wireless connectivity in all aspects of their daily lives. We have now completed operability with Radios from four different suppliers using the O-RAN compliant 7.2x interface," said Mark Atkinson, head of RAN at Nokia.

"This solution demonstrates a full circle of O-RAN interoperability whereby our industry-leading RAN portfolio integrates and interoperates in both directions with products from other RAN suppliers. This is real Open RAN – not the version where one supplier only connects their own products to each other," said John Baker, SVP, Business Development at Mavenir.

