Google Launches Fiber Webpass Service in Charlotte, North Carolina



Google Fiber has announced the launch of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and a combined fiber and wireless service named Google Fiber Webpass in Queen City, Charlotte, North Carolina. According to Google Fiber, this is the third city in the US where Google Fiber Webpass is offered, providing residents with an additional choice for fast and reliable internet.

Expanding High-Speed Internet

The Queen City now joins Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee, in providing access to fast and reliable internet, with Google offering two distinct options: through a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network or a simple combination of fiber-optic and wireless technology.

"Google Fiber Webpass is a point-to-point wireless technology that links apartments, condominiums and offices through millimetre wave (mmWave) and wireless radio technology connecting more people to high-speed internet in a concentrated populated area," said the company in a blog post.

The service offers speeds of up to 1 Gbps through a mesh network that utilises both wireless and fiber optic components. This makes it a good option for residents who live in apartments, condominiums, or other multi-family housing units.

Google Fiber Webpass in Charlotte

Google Fiber Webpass is already available in several buildings in Charlotte, including The Madison. The company plans to convert more buildings one at a time, allowing more residents to stay connected.

"We are excited to bring the option of high-speed internet service via Google Fiber Webpass to Charlotteans," said the Google Fiber Charlotte Team in a statement.