Lounea Fiber Network Reaches Milestone Coverage Across Finland



Lounea, Finland's domestic fiber internet company, has announced that its fiber-optic network already reaches over 500,000 Finns through an extensive expansion throughout 2023. Buoyed by this success, the company says its fiber optic network will expand during 2024 in several locations around Finland, with plans to invest significantly in further network expansion.

New Cities on Lounea's Fiber Map

Lounea revealed that construction decisions have already been made for new fiber optic projects, targeting completely new cities and municipalities. In 2024, the company is set to expand its footprint in locations such as Oulu, Pori, Vaasa, Tampere, Turku, Jyvaskyla, Seinajoki, Hameenlinna, Joensuu, Lahti, Lappeenranta, Kokkola, Nokia, Kontiolahti, Muurame, Laukaa, Lapua, Ilmajoki, Ylistaro, Eura, Harjavalta, Karkkila, Vihti, Lohja, Lieto, Paimio, Kaarina, Loimaa, and Aura. Additionally, existing networks will undergo expansion to provide high-speed internet services.

Network Expansion

Lounea expressed gratitude to customers for choosing the company's technically advanced and Finnish-made solutions. "We want to continue to be the most progressive operator in Finland, the first to make new services and speeds available to its customers. We are especially happy that our NPS figure for 2023 continued to rise compared to previous years, even though the past year was the busiest in our history," said the official release.

Construction is slated to kick off in spring 2024, with the company emphasising extensive experience in building fiber optic networks.

"Preparation for the starting construction season is already underway, and, for example, the necessary contracting capacity and materials have been reserved. Terrain planning for the areas can also be carried out during the winter, and planning for the first areas has already been completed," the company said.

In a press release, the company noted that the operational reliability of its fiber optic network is 99.99 percent, achieved by being in control of both the physical network infrastructure and service production.