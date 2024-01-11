Lounea Fiber Network Reaches Milestone Coverage Across Finland

Reported by Srikapardhi

Highlights

  • Lounea's fiber-optic network now covers 500,000 users.
  • Expansion plans for 2024 target numerous key cities in Finland.
  • Affordable campaign prices available in stages as construction progresses.

Lounea, Finland's domestic fiber internet company, has announced that its fiber-optic network already reaches over 500,000 Finns through an extensive expansion throughout 2023. Buoyed by this success, the company says its fiber optic network will expand during 2024 in several locations around Finland, with plans to invest significantly in further network expansion.

Also Read: Lounea to Roll Out Fiber Optic Network in Eura, Finland




New Cities on Lounea's Fiber Map

Lounea revealed that construction decisions have already been made for new fiber optic projects, targeting completely new cities and municipalities. In 2024, the company is set to expand its footprint in locations such as Oulu, Pori, Vaasa, Tampere, Turku, Jyvaskyla, Seinajoki, Hameenlinna, Joensuu, Lahti, Lappeenranta, Kokkola, Nokia, Kontiolahti, Muurame, Laukaa, Lapua, Ilmajoki, Ylistaro, Eura, Harjavalta, Karkkila, Vihti, Lohja, Lieto, Paimio, Kaarina, Loimaa, and Aura. Additionally, existing networks will undergo expansion to provide high-speed internet services.

Network Expansion

Lounea expressed gratitude to customers for choosing the company's technically advanced and Finnish-made solutions. "We want to continue to be the most progressive operator in Finland, the first to make new services and speeds available to its customers. We are especially happy that our NPS figure for 2023 continued to rise compared to previous years, even though the past year was the busiest in our history," said the official release.

Also Read: Elisa Finland Acquires Fiber Network of Elenia With 8,000 Premises Passed

Construction is slated to kick off in spring 2024, with the company emphasising extensive experience in building fiber optic networks.

"Preparation for the starting construction season is already underway, and, for example, the necessary contracting capacity and materials have been reserved. Terrain planning for the areas can also be carried out during the winter, and planning for the first areas has already been completed," the company said.

In a press release, the company noted that the operational reliability of its fiber optic network is 99.99 percent, achieved by being in control of both the physical network infrastructure and service production.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

