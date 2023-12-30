Elisa Finland Acquires Fiber Network of Elenia With 8,000 Premises Passed



Finnish telecommunications service provider Elisa has announced the acquisition of utility company Elenia's fiber network to strengthen its existing infrastructure. In an official release, Elisa stated that it aims to enhance its fiber network in Central Finland, the Tampere region, and Northern Ostrobothnia through the acquisition of Elenia's fiber network. The transaction is set to be effective on December 31, 2023.

Expanded Coverage in Key Regions

Elisa highlighted that Elenia's fiber network currently serves approximately 8,000 households and small businesses in cities such as Akaa, Hameenlinna, Jyvaskyla, Kalajoki, Kangasala, Laukaa, Lempaala, Nokia, Orivesi, and Viitasaari. Moving forward, Elisa plans to maintain and develop this acquired fiber network.

With this move, Elisa has expanded its fiber network to additional premises in Central Finland, Pirkanmaa, and Northern Ostrobothnia, complementing its existing coverage of approximately 200,000 premises.

Network Development

"Elisa has been providing fixed network broadband services in Central Finland, the Tampere region, and Ostrobothnia for several years. This transaction will enable Elisa to offer fiber network services to an increasing number of customers in these regions. Elenia has played a significant role in expanding fiber connectivity in the area, and we look forward to continuing the development of the network and services. In a bustling fibre market, customers will be reassured by Elisa's responsible long-term business and transparent contract models," Elisa said.

Elenia's Contribution to Fiber Connectivity

According to the official statement, Elenia started the construction of fiber networks in 2019, concurrently with the development of the electricity network, aiming to facilitate fast and reliable data connections in Finland.

"The fibre market has changed over the years, and we want to continue to enable our customers to benefit not only from high-speed telecommunications connections, but also from high-quality fibre services. Elisa has more extensive opportunities than Elenia to develop fibre services further," commented Elenia.

Elisa's Current Network Reach

Elisa emphasised that its fiber or cable modem-based high-speed connection is available to over 1 million households and commercial premises in Finland.

Regarding the 5G mobile network, Elisa, the first to launch a 5G network in Finland in 2019, revealed that its network already covers 90 percent of the Finnish population.

Furthermore, Elisa confirmed the complete shutdown of the 3G Network on December 19, with the frequencies repurposed to improve 4G and 5G networks. Elisa anticipates the advent of 6G technology by the end of the current decade.