Airtel Kenya Plans to Develop 1,000 Network Sites in 2024: Report



Airtel Kenya plans to expand its network infrastructure across the country to increase its customer base by boosting investments. The Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Kenya stated that the telco will develop up to 1,000 network sites in the new year 2024, as reported by Business Daily Africa.

Network Expansion

In addition, Airtel Kenya aims to increase 5G network coverage from 450 to 600 sites, investing more than KES 23 billion in the network expansion drive. The company seeks to gain more subscribers through affordable and convenient services.

"Our intention is to improve network access, affordability of services and customer-care footprint across the country. By the end of this month, we intend to roll out 25 more 5G sites across the country to close the year at 475 sites," the CEO was quoted in the report.

Customer Service Footprint

According to an official LinkedIn update, Airtel Kenya inaugurated its 66th Airtel Customer Care shop in the country with the launch of the new Airtel Shop at Greenwood City Mall in Meru County. This move aims to increase Airtel's service footprint across the country, making customer care accessible to customers.

Airtel Africa Subscriber Milestone

In another related development, as reported by TelecomTalk, as the year 2023 draws to a close, Airtel Africa announced reaching the milestone of 150 million customers. The telco credits this growth to the continued penetration of mobile data and mobile money services.