Best Shows of 2023 on Apple TV+

Forget the usual suspects, 2023 saw Apple TV+ soar with some good series that captivated audiences and critics alike. Dive into our curated list and discover your next binge-worthy adventure.

  • Lessons in Chemistry: 1960s chemist tackles sexism with sass and science.
  • Shrinking: Harrison Ford shrinks egos (and himself) in therapy misadventures.
  • Silo: Underground drama unearths secrets and resilience after a hidden tragedy.

Among the many wonderful shows offered by various OTT platforms in 2023, Apple TV+ stood out with its remarkable television experiences. As Netflix continues to reshape the landscape of original content, this curated list highlights the shows that have captivated consumers and critics alike. This year, the excellent series that have set the standard for excellence on Apple TV have been explored.

Lessons in Chemistry (2023)

"Lessons in Chemistry" is a gripping drama series in which Brie Larson plays Elizabeth Zott, a female chemist navigating the difficulties of the 1960s. The show follows Elizabeth's path as she overcomes emotional and professional obstacles against the backdrop of a male-dominated field. The series covers themes of resilience, empowerment, and the pursuit of scientific excellence with a mix of humor and compassion.

Shrinking (2023)

"Shrinking," a film by Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, delves into the world of a therapist (Segel) who goes through a personal and professional transition. He navigates the nuances of mental health, relationships, and self-discovery while dealing with his own challenges. The series tackles the transforming process of healing and growth despite life's adversities with a blend of contemplation and empathy.

Silo (2023- )

The compelling drama series "Silo" revolves around a close-knit society dealing with the fallout from a horrific tragedy while living in an underground silo. The show delves into the complex politics and emotional fallout as residents deal with the aftermath of the incident. It digs into the complexities of human connections and resilience, unraveling a riveting story set in a tiny village.

Platonic (2023)

"Platonic" is a gripping drama series that delves into the complex intricacies of friendship and love. Starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, the show dives into the lives of two former best friends who reconnect after years apart. It crafts a nuanced narrative that tackles the persistent relationships that bind individuals together and the obstacles of rekindling connections as they navigate their complex relationship.

Ted Lasso (2020-2023)

The eponymous character, played by Jason Sudeikis, is an American football coach appointed to head a faltering English soccer team in the heartwarming and humorous series "Ted Lasso." The show covers themes of teamwork, personal growth, and the transformative power of positivity, infused with optimism, humor, and genuine moments. It's a heartwarming voyage that appeals to viewers all across the world.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

