8 Movies Available on OTT for a Weekend Binge in the Final Week of December



As the year comes to an end, a wave of nostalgia hits us, bringing with it a much-needed period of reflection. If you don't have any elaborate plans for New Year's Eve, cuddle up with a binge-watch of these movies releasing on OTT in the final week of December. Take a look at the trailers for these well-known movies and choose one for a fun movie night with friends or a cozy night alone.

Mangalavaram

The protagonist of this Telugu mystery play is a young woman named Shailu. A hamlet is plunged into fear as killings start happening out of nowhere, and the fascinating story unfolds through an exciting cinematic journey. Dayanand Reddy and Payal Rajput play the movie's main roles, with Ajay Bhupathi directing.

Release date: December 26, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

In Mumbai, three closest friends navigate the fast-paced world of their twenties, where heartbreak, ambition, and passion mix with the allure of social media. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, this Hindi drama film features Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh in key roles.

Release date: December 26, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Snag

The protagonist of this English mystery action movie is a solitary, introverted Australian who has to make allies in a hostile world. After discovering that he was still alive, the main character makes an effort to stop vicious gangsters and save the love of his life. Ben Milliken, who also serves as the film's director, plays key roles with Johnny Beauchamp and Jaime Camil.

Release date: December 25, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

Liza Williams is the director of this English documentary film. A few out-of-control teenagers from across America who were taken to a treatment camp in the arid Utah desert are the subjects of the documentary. The staff was even worse than the harsh conditions.

Release date: December 27, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

12th Fail

This critically acclaimed film starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar was lauded by reviewers and audiences worldwide. The story, based on the experiences and hardships of millions of UPSC students, centers on a boy who drops out of the 12th grade. The crucial aspect is how he picks up where he left off to fulfill his desire to serve his country. Beyond just one exam, '12th Fail' examines the nation's educational system and exhorts viewers to persevere in the face of setbacks.

Release date: December 29, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Three of Us

Avinash Arun is the director of this Hindi drama movie, featuring Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The story revolves around a woman experiencing the early stages of dementia, caught between her past, present, and future. She sets off on a challenging journey that forces her to address issues around a horrific childhood experience, the banality of her marriage, and the uncertainty of her future.

Release date: December 29, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Shastry Virudh Shastry

In this Hindi drama film, a little kid finds himself in a difficult situation when his parents want to separate him from his traditional grandparents. This sparks a court dispute between the two over who gets to keep him. Paresh Rawal, Shiv Panditt, and Nina Kulkarni play the main roles in the Nandita Roy-directed movie.

Release date: December 29, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Annapoornani

Nilesh Krishna is the director of this Tamil drama film, with Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, and Karthik in key roles. The story revolves around a young girl from a strict household who wants to win the title of the best Indian chef. The remainder of the film focuses on how she defies her traditional family to follow her ambitions.

Release date: December 29, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix