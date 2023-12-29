OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Will Likely Fall Under this Price Bracket

OnePlus 12 series is going to launch in India on Jan 23, 2024. The Chinese smartphone maker will launch the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R during the event. Both devices will be the flagship range from OnePlus for 2024. While the devices have launched in the Chinese market, their price for India remains unknown. OnePlus will officially announce the price only during the launch event. However, the price range of the devices is not hard to determine given the fact that OnePlus will not compete directly with the iPhone 15/iPhone 14 or the Samsung S24/S23 series. In fact, we can determine the price of the OnePlus 12 by looking at the OnePlus 11 series pricing.









OnePlus 11 launched in India starting at Rs 56,999 and the top variant came for Rs 61,999. The pricing for the OnePlus 12 series will either be the same or slightly higher. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 12 could fall in the bracket of Rs 58,000 - Rs 60,000. This would be the ideal price for OnePlus to avoid directly clashing with the new models of Samsung or Apple.

OnePlus 12 is going to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 chip along with the fourth-gen Hasselblad camera system. The device will come with max HDR brightness support of 4500nits where its typical brightness will be 1600nits. The device will support 100W fast-charging and will run on OxygenOS 14 out of the box.

The specifications of the smartphone will be the same as what we saw in the China market. The OnePlus 12R will again likely start around between Rs 40,000 to Rs 42,000, much like the OnePlus 11R. The device's first look was revealed by OnePlus recently and it will feature a new blue colour this time. It's not long before these devices go official. Watch out for the official pricing details and more on Jan 23, 2024.