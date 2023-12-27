OnePlus 12R First Look Unveiled for India

OnePlus 12R will also get the new integrated antenna system that is featured on the OnePlus 12 for a better online gaming experience. The 'R' series, so far has only been reserved by OnePlus for the India and the China market. However, this time, OnePlus is taking the 'R' series global.

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone giant is going to launch the OnePlus 12R on Jan 23, 2024, in India. The device will be a part of the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' launch event that will also bring the OnePlus 12 to the Indian market. OnePlus 12R will come in two colours - Cool Blue and Iron Gray. The Cool Blue variant will carry a glossy finish with a light, fresh appearance, while the Iron Gray is a sort of black variant with a matte finish. With both colours, you get a matte metal frame that will not only feel strong in the hands but will also look quite premium.

OnePlus 12R will also get the new integrated antenna system that is featured on the OnePlus 12 for a better online gaming experience. The 'R' series, so far has only been reserved by OnePlus for the India and the China market. However, this time, OnePlus is taking the 'R' series global. The OnePlus 12R will be available in the North America and the Europe market for the first time.

The OnePlus 12R will retain the alert slider and the kind of design we saw with the OnePlus 11R.

The OnePlus 12R, compared to the OnePlus 12 features a camera system that is decent but is not Hasselblad-tuned. You can expect an amazing display experience that is not only very smooth but also pretty bright. The chipset on the phone is expected to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2. With the 'R' series, OnePlus gives a more affordable option for consumers to experience what its flagship or high-end smartphones feel like.

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R both will launch on Jan 23, 2024. The launch event will go live at 7:30 PM on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus India.

