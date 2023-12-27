4 Hollywood Films to Bring Hope and Motivation into the New Year 2024



As we all have fresh aspirations, ambitions, and expectations for the coming year, this is the time when many of us feel compelled to make necessary adjustments in our lives. Nature offers a fresh start, and the clock resets. If you're searching for the ideal inspiration to begin the New Year 2024, we have something in store for you. These Hollywood Films will inspire you to hold onto meaningful things and let go of the unnecessary.

The Shawshank Redemption

Andy is wrongly accused of killing both his wife and her lover, leading to his imprisonment. Despite this, he befriends Red and, with wisdom and a positive demeanor, manages to prove his innocence and escape from jail.

Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV

Soul

After a middle school piano teacher, who aspired to be a jazz musician, gets his chance, he dies in a serious accident. His soul travels across universes after death, meeting other souls and learning about the mysteries of existence.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The Pursuit of Happyness

A couple's financial situation becomes a major source of conflict, leading to their decision to divorce. The man takes on all parental responsibilities for their son while seeking employment, showcasing his determination to seize the ideal opportunity.

Where to watch: Netflix, Sony Liv

If I Stay

During a vacation with her family, Mia faces a catastrophic car accident that claims her parents' lives. Despite surviving, both Mia and her younger brother are in serious health. This motivational tale chronicles Mia's battles for survival and her unwavering resolve to live.

Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV