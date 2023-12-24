Top K-Dramas to Stream on Netflix for a Merry Christmas Marathon



There is an abundance of feel-good romantic K-dramas that fans simply can't get enough of, whether reliving the nostalgia of high-school romance or delighting in sweet love stories set in small towns. As the holiday season approaches, uplifting romance K-dramas serve as lovely ornaments. Without a doubt, K-dramas excel at developing tales that make our hearts flutter with their irresistibly charming storytelling, and what better time to luxuriate in these series than Christmas?

Our winter watch list includes a wide range of genres. Whether you're looking for a romantic high or want to immerse yourself in a wonderful emotional story, these K-dramas are a must-see for your Christmas marathon.

When the Weather Is Fine

This romantic drama is based on Lee Do-woo's 2018 novel 'Nalssiga Joeumyeon Chajagagesseoyo.' Cellist Mok Hye-won (Park) resigns from her work in Seoul in search of tranquility and goes to Bookhyun Village, a place she briefly called home during high school. She meets Lim Eun-seob (Seo), the owner of an independent bookstore, there. Hye-won realizes she is falling for Eun-seob as the two spend more time together. The question is whether the calm and introverted Eun-seob will reciprocate her feelings.

Where to watch: Netflix

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

This 2021 K-drama, starring Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a, is another joyful addition to the collection of feel-good romantic K-dramas. The plot revolves around a dentist who opens a clinic in a seashore community. Although her first meeting with the well-known handyman had some hiccups due to their opposing personalities, their connection gradually blossoms into a swoon-worthy romance.

Where to watch: Netflix

Vincenzo

'Vincenzo,' one of the most successful Korean dramas to date, revolves around Vincenzo Cassano, a Korean-Italian mob lawyer. When he returns to Seoul after his father's death, he realizes that he is on his brother's hit list. Vincenzo is an exciting experience that will keep you fascinated at every turn with its dynamic plot and engaging characters. Vincenzo is a must-see this holiday season if you're looking for an action-packed adventure.

Where to watch: Netflix

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' is a melancholy and nostalgic ode to the colorful days of youth that is bound to elicit powerful emotions. A teenage fencer pursues ambitious objectives among the hurdles of realizing their dreams and meets a motivated young man seeking to repair his life. This coming-of-age story explores themes of first love, aspirations, and dreams, demonstrating how people can achieve their childhood desires even when fate takes unexpected turns.

Where to watch: Netflix

Our Beloved Summer

'Our Beloved Summer,' starring Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi, is a must-see for the holiday season. The plot revolves around two high school classmates who fall in love while filming a documentary. Despite the fact that their romance faded after a few years, a sequel to the viral documentary reunites them, reigniting their love for each other.

Where to watch: Netflix