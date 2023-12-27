Airtel Africa Reaches 150 Million Customer Milestone

Airtel Africa reaches the milestone of 150 million customers, reflecting growth, dedication, and a commitment to digital empowerment.

Highlights

  • Airtel Africa surpasses 150 million customer mark, driven by mobile data and money services.
  • Focus on expansion, innovation, and ensuring a digitally empowered future for all.
  • Network upgrades and investments in fiber and 5G mark the path forward.

As the year 2023 draws to a close, Airtel Africa announced that it has registered its 150 millionth customer. In its latest Half-Yearly report, for the end of September 2023, Airtel Africa reported that its customer base grew by 9.7 percent to 147.7 million. Now, this marks a milestone in subscriber additions for Airtel Africa. The telco group credited this growth to the continued penetration of mobile data and mobile money services.

Also Read: Airtel Africa Expands Customer Base, Reports Profits Despite Currency Challenges

Acknowledging Stakeholders

Airtel Africa shared the announcement in a LinkedIn post, stating, "This is a remarkable milestone that underscores our dedication to enhancing the lives of those we serve across Africa. We extend our sincere gratitude to all our stakeholders for their unwavering commitment and support, which have played a crucial role in achieving this significant accomplishment."

Reflecting on this milestone, Airtel Africa Group Chief Executive Officer commented, "As everyone knows, this is just the beginning of a journey that will see many more milestones in the coming years. Airtel Africa is very proud to give millions of people access to reliable and high-quality digital and mobile money services, often for the first time."

Also Read: Airtel Launches Nxtra Data Center Business in Africa to Accelerate Digital Transition

Future Focus

According to an update shared by Airtel Africa, the company is focused on further expansion, increased innovation, and continued investments to ensure a digitally empowered future for all. Airtel Africa is also continuing to expand its network and invest in the future through fiber and 5G.

Airtel Africa provides telecommunications and mobile money services to users, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

