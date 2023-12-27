Govt Not Keen to Display Caller ID Anymore to Users

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Follow Us

govt not keen to display caller id

The new Telecom Bill 2023 recently passed and as per the bill, the telcos do not have to display the caller ID to the receiver of the call. In the earlier draft of the bill, the govt had mentioned that the CNAP (Calling Name Presentation) would be a mandatory feature that the telcos would have to implement. Currently, if anyone wishes to know the caller ID when they receive a call, they use Truecaller in India. But Truecaller currently crowdsources data and it can be accurate or it can be wrong.

Read More - Delhi HC Asks TRAI Not to Give Details About Phone Tapping: Report

However, the CNAP system that the govt was asking the telcos to implement would have shown registered user names in the company database. While it had merits, there were more demerits because of which the govt didn't include the provision in the final draft of the bill which passed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Telcos had warned that the feature would not be in the best interest of the consumers or the companies themselves. Some users would not want their names to be displayed when calling others with sensitive information. Further, the telcos would have to invest more in infrastructure to implement this system. Also, it would have increased the call setup time for the users resulting in dissatisfaction for the caller.

Truecaller would be happy to look at the final draft of the telecom bill. However, even Truecaller would now have to make some changes to its business. As per the DPDP Act, the companies will now have to get permission from the users to use their data. Thus, Truecaller will also be affected due to this as it currently only crowdsources the data.

Read More - TRAI’s Anti-Spam App is Not Available on App Store Anymore

TRAI has been consulting to implement the CNAP system. However, the government is not too keen about it anymore.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

NOPE just yesterday i downloaded gta 5 using jio 5g and it was just fine 117gb ,i keep downloading and…

Reliance Jio Brings New Year 2024 Offer for Prepaid Users

Faraz :

I have observed in Kolkata.. In metro or while moving train, or deep inside malls etc. Even Jio 5G fails…

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

Faraz :

Nope.. not for any of us.. Check if unlimited 5G voucher is active on your plan or not. Last time…

Reliance Jio Brings New Year 2024 Offer for Prepaid Users

DIMAK :

There is no better network in metro circles than Vi, most reliable in highly crowded areas....

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

DIMAK :

In reality GOI will lose 80% of all ongoing cases with Vi as happened with tax arbitration case. The time…

Vodafone Idea Gets a Relief of Rs 755.52 Crore

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments