Ooredoo Kuwait Wraps Up 2023 With Notable Achievements



Ooredoo Kuwait announces the successful conclusion of 2023, highlighting significant accomplishments across its operations, encompassing technology upgrades, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric campaigns. In a comprehensive year-end report, Ooredoo Kuwait shared insights into its financial performance and digital and social achievements.

Financial Performance

Ooredoo Kuwait reports a 5 percent growth in revenues, reaching 185.0 million Kuwaiti dinars by September 2023. Notably, the customer base expanded by 5 percent, totaling 2.9 million within nine months.

Customer Satisfaction

Ooredoo Kuwait attributes its achievements in 2023 to the dedication of its customer base and the company's commitment, including the unwavering dedication of its employees to customer satisfaction.

Digital Innovations

The company highlights its substantial efforts in digitisation, extending beyond the improvement of digital services to integration with government and service-oriented digital platforms. Ooredoo also invested in platforms powered by artificial intelligence, aiming to provide integrated services in one place. The success of the Ooredoo App, ranking among the top free applications in Kuwait, and the Nojoom Rewards program, recognised as one of the most utilised loyalty programs in Kuwait, is emphasised.

Smart Cities and Global Partnerships

Ooredoo underscores the launch of smart city solutions using IoT technology, particularly in Souq Al-Mubarakiya, and the introduction of customised solutions for corporate customers through the implementation of Narrowband IoT within the Ooredoo network. Global partnerships include collaborations with Amazon Web Services and manufacturers of smart devices and accessories, including Samsung, Apple, and Huawei.

Social and Environmental Responsibility

Ooredoo Group said it collaborated with telecommunications companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to enhance sustainability in the region. The commitment to sustainability has earned Ooredoo Group a top position in the Middle East's sustainability list. The company said its transition to solar-powered transmission stations in select areas aligns with Kuwait Vision 2035.

Employee Development and Inclusivity

Ooredoo Kuwait has invested in employee development, offering the O-Academy training program for young individuals in the telecommunications and technology sector. Initiatives to enhance communication skills, support individuals with special needs, and create a balanced work environment underscore the company's commitment to its workforce.

Awards and Accolades

Ooredoo said its focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and technology has resulted in various awards, including the Best Loyalty and Rewards Program in the Middle East, the 'Outstanding 5G Industry Partnership' award, recognition in Forbes Middle East's Sustainable 100 List and more.

Looking ahead, Ooredoo Kuwait asserts its dedication to empowering Kuwait's future through innovative, customer-centric, and socially responsible initiatives, solidifying its position as a transformative force in the telecom industry.