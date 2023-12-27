Ooredoo Kuwait Wraps Up 2023 With Notable Achievements

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Ooredoo Kuwait attributes its achievements in 2023 to the dedication of its customer base and the company's commitment, including the unwavering dedication of its employees to customer satisfaction.

Highlights

  • 5 percent growth in revenues, reaching 185.0 million Kuwaiti dinars.
  • Expansion of customer base by 5 percent, totalling 2.9 million within nine months.
  • Commitment to sustainability, aligning with Kuwait Vision 2035.

Follow Us

Ooredoo Kuwait Wraps Up 2023 With Notable Achievements
Ooredoo Kuwait announces the successful conclusion of 2023, highlighting significant accomplishments across its operations, encompassing technology upgrades, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric campaigns. In a comprehensive year-end report, Ooredoo Kuwait shared insights into its financial performance and digital and social achievements.

Also Read: Ooredoo Kuwait Announces Integration of NB-IoT Technology Into Its Network

Financial Performance

Ooredoo Kuwait reports a 5 percent growth in revenues, reaching 185.0 million Kuwaiti dinars by September 2023. Notably, the customer base expanded by 5 percent, totaling 2.9 million within nine months.

Customer Satisfaction

Ooredoo Kuwait attributes its achievements in 2023 to the dedication of its customer base and the company's commitment, including the unwavering dedication of its employees to customer satisfaction.

Digital Innovations

The company highlights its substantial efforts in digitisation, extending beyond the improvement of digital services to integration with government and service-oriented digital platforms. Ooredoo also invested in platforms powered by artificial intelligence, aiming to provide integrated services in one place. The success of the Ooredoo App, ranking among the top free applications in Kuwait, and the Nojoom Rewards program, recognised as one of the most utilised loyalty programs in Kuwait, is emphasised.

Smart Cities and Global Partnerships

Ooredoo underscores the launch of smart city solutions using IoT technology, particularly in Souq Al-Mubarakiya, and the introduction of customised solutions for corporate customers through the implementation of Narrowband IoT within the Ooredoo network. Global partnerships include collaborations with Amazon Web Services and manufacturers of smart devices and accessories, including Samsung, Apple, and Huawei.

Social and Environmental Responsibility

Ooredoo Group said it collaborated with telecommunications companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to enhance sustainability in the region. The commitment to sustainability has earned Ooredoo Group a top position in the Middle East's sustainability list. The company said its transition to solar-powered transmission stations in select areas aligns with Kuwait Vision 2035.

Also Read: Ooredoo Kuwait Tests Advanced 5G Technology with 2CC CA

Employee Development and Inclusivity

Ooredoo Kuwait has invested in employee development, offering the O-Academy training program for young individuals in the telecommunications and technology sector. Initiatives to enhance communication skills, support individuals with special needs, and create a balanced work environment underscore the company's commitment to its workforce.

Awards and Accolades

Ooredoo said its focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and technology has resulted in various awards, including the Best Loyalty and Rewards Program in the Middle East, the 'Outstanding 5G Industry Partnership' award, recognition in Forbes Middle East's Sustainable 100 List and more.

Looking ahead, Ooredoo Kuwait asserts its dedication to empowering Kuwait's future through innovative, customer-centric, and socially responsible initiatives, solidifying its position as a transformative force in the telecom industry.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

NOPE just yesterday i downloaded gta 5 using jio 5g and it was just fine 117gb ,i keep downloading and…

Reliance Jio Brings New Year 2024 Offer for Prepaid Users

Faraz :

I have observed in Kolkata.. In metro or while moving train, or deep inside malls etc. Even Jio 5G fails…

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

Faraz :

Nope.. not for any of us.. Check if unlimited 5G voucher is active on your plan or not. Last time…

Reliance Jio Brings New Year 2024 Offer for Prepaid Users

DIMAK :

There is no better network in metro circles than Vi, most reliable in highly crowded areas....

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

DIMAK :

In reality GOI will lose 80% of all ongoing cases with Vi as happened with tax arbitration case. The time…

Vodafone Idea Gets a Relief of Rs 755.52 Crore

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments