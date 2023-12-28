Netflix’s Top Legal Drama Series You Should Watch



Are you thrilled to witness lawyers in legal dramas fighting for justice? Do you find yourself on the edge of your seat due to the courtroom's intense atmosphere? You're in the right place if your response to one or both of these questions was "yes." Legal drama series can deliver some of the most satisfying entertainment experiences, whether you're a genre enthusiast, a legal buff, or simply a lover of gripping narratives. Here is a list of a few legal drama series available for streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: Top K-Dramas to Stream on Netflix for a Merry Christmas Marathon

Suits

'Suits' distinguishes itself by highlighting the intricacies of the legal world rather than focusing solely on specific cases. The show follows the protagonist, legal associate Mike Ross (played by Patrick J. Adams), who never attended law school. "Suits" skillfully portrays Mike managing cases while keeping his secret. Most scenes in the show are dramatic and intense, featuring lawyers engaged in heated arguments and intricate legal language.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Netflix's "The Lincoln Lawyer" has gained rapid popularity due to its unique perspective on the legal drama genre. Based on Michael Connelly's novels, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo portrays the title character, Mickey Haller, a cunning defense lawyer who practices law out of his Lincoln Towncar. Garcia-Rulfo's characterization adds a unique touch, guiding the audience through captivating situations and suspenseful action within Mickey's morally ambiguous world. The show's swift rise in popularity makes it understandable that viewers are eagerly anticipating the release of "The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 3.

Also Read: Best Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix This Holiday Season

Better Call Saul

Not surprisingly, 'Better Call Saul' stands among the best legal dramas on television. A spin-off of "Breaking Bad" and a precursor to its events, 'Better Call Saul' delves deep into the criminal underworld of Albuquerque, revealing previously undisclosed details. The series thoroughly examines organized crime in the city, including the emergence of Gustavo Fring's meth empire and a closer look at Madrigal. However, 'Better Call Saul' truly excels in depicting courtroom drama.

How To Get Away With Murder

'How To Get Away With Murder' offers the legal drama equivalent of vocational dramas, such as medical series like 'House' or detective shows like 'Lie To Me,' centered around a central figure mentoring a group. The protagonist, Viola Davis's Annalise Keating, is a criminal defense lawyer and law professor mentoring five students. The drama intensifies as these individuals become entangled in their own murderous scheme.

Also Read: Five Must-Watch Short K-Dramas for Every Fan

House Of Cards

Given Kevin Spacey's criminal history, hesitation to watch a series containing him is understandable. However, let's not overlook the fact that 'House of Cards' had a significant impact on television despite Spacey's involvement. The first two episodes of this groundbreaking Netflix original series were directed by David Fincher, setting high standards for production excellence. "House of Cards" can be credited with initiating the binge-watching trend, with the first two seasons standing out as some of the most compelling political television ever made, despite the show's gradual decline in quality.