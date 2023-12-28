New York Times Sues OpenAI and Microsoft in Copyright Clash Over AI Training: Report



The New York Times has filed a lawsuit against Artificial Intelligence (AI) giants OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing them of copyright infringement in relation to the unauthorised use of its published content. The lawsuit, filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, marks an ongoing battle over the improper utilisation of content for training artificial intelligence models, according to The New York Times (NYTimes) report.

Billions at Stake

The New York Times has become the first major American media organisation to take legal action against OpenAI and Microsoft for alleged copyright violations linked to the utilisation of its written works.

While not specifying a monetary demand, the lawsuit asserts that the defendants should be held accountable for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" for the "unlawful copying and use" of The Times' valuable works.

Call for Destruction of AI Models

The legal complaint calls for the companies to destroy any chatbot models and training data utilising copyrighted material from The Times, aiming to halt further unauthorised use.

Despite attempts to address concerns through negotiations in April, The Times claims that talks with Microsoft and OpenAI did not result in a resolution, prompting the legal action.

"Defendants seek to free-ride on The Times's massive investment in its journalism," the complaint says, accusing OpenAI and Microsoft of "using The Times's content without payment to create products that substitute for The Times and steal audiences away from it," said NYTimes.

OpenAI, valued at over USD 80 billion, has received significant investments, including USD 13 billion from Microsoft, which integrated OpenAI's technology into its Bing search engine, according to the NYTimes report.

Failed Negotiations and Legal Action

The lawsuit accuses OpenAI and Microsoft of attempting to "free-ride" on The Times' journalism investment by using its content without payment to create competing products, diverting audiences from the news outlet.

Emphasising potential consequences for the journalism industry, the lawsuit warns that without protection for independent journalism, a void will be created that no computer or artificial intelligence can fill, resulting in a significant loss to society.

This legal action comes after a month of internal turmoil at OpenAI, including the temporary sacking and rehiring of CEO Sam Altman. In addition to internal issues, the company is now facing multiple lawsuits in 2023.

Conclusion

The lawsuit by The New York Times against OpenAI and Microsoft marks a critical development in the evolving landscape of copyright issues related to artificial intelligence. As media organisations navigate the challenges of protecting intellectual property in the digital age, the outcome of this legal battle could have far-reaching implications for the industry.