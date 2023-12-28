Jio Working on BharatGPT with IIT Bombay: Akash Ambani

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is working on building BharatGPT with IIT Bombay. Alongside this, the company has been working on a TV operating system (OS) for a while now. Akash Ambani, at IIT Bombay's annual Techfest, said that the work on the vision of 'Jio 2.0' is already on. The coming decade is going to be defined by applications such as generative AI, said Ambani.

He didn't give any timeline for the launch of the BharatGPT programme or of the TV OS. It is worth noting that Jio has been working with IIT Bombay since 2014 now. Apart from the TV OS and the AI programme, Jio will also launch products and services in the media space, commerce, communication, and also devices.

"We are working very hard to launch AI not only as a vertical inside our organization, but also horizontally across all our sectors," he said. The company has not yet concluded how to launch the TV OS yet.

"We have been working on our own OS (operating system) for a while now for the TVs and we are comprehensively thinking about how to launch it," Ambani said.

Jio is also ready to offer a 5G stack (self-developed) to enterprises of any size in India. The company can later also export it to other nations which deem the solution provided by Jio a good fit for them.

Akash Ambani called Jio the largest startup in the world and asked the young entrepreneurs to not worry about failing. We could see Jio launching its TV OS and the BharatGPT programme in 2024 itself. Whether its 5G stack will fly off the shelf is something we can't say right now! But one thing i for sure, India would be excited to see what 'Jio 2.0' has in store.