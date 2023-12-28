AIS and ZTE Reach One Million Android TVTM-Powered AIS Playbox Units

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

The device leverages ZTE's expertise in Android TVTM-powered STBs and AIS's innovative approach to STBs, addressing the evolving needs of consumers, as outlined in the joint statement.

Highlights

  • AIS and ZTE have successfully delivered one million AIS Playbox Set Top Boxes.
  • The device features cutting-edge technologies and Android TVTM-powered capabilities.
  • Both companies plan to continue their collaboration and explore new innovations.

Follow Us

AIS and ZTE Reach One Million Android TVTM-Powered AIS Playbox Units
Thailand's mobile operator, AIS (Advanced Info Service), and ZTE celebrated reaching one million Android TVTM-powered AIS Playbox Set Top Boxes supplied by ZTE, solidifying their partnership as one of the main AIS Playbox providers. The joint statement highlighted this milestone, with ZTE presenting the One Millionth AIS Playbox Commemorative Sample and a golden router to AIS.

Also Read: AIS Expands 5G Sea Coverage in Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea

Commemorating the Collaboration

Reportedly held at the beginning of December 2023, the event saw representatives from AIS and ZTE sharing insights into their journey leading to one million AIS Playbox Set Top Box users.

Wu Xin, Vice President and Deputy General Manager of the STB Product Line at ZTE, stated, "We believe that true innovation stems from collaboration, and the One Millionth AIS Playbox Commemorative Sample exemplifies what is possible when two industry leaders come together."

The AIS Playbox showcases cutting-edge technologies and Android TVTM-powered unique capabilities, including AIS PLAY and Netflix. The device leverages ZTE's expertise in Android TVTM-powered STBs and AIS's innovative approach to STBs, addressing the evolving needs of consumers, as outlined in the joint statement.

Also Read: AIS Commits to Intelligent Infrastructure, Sustainability as Part of Next Evolution Strategy

Looking ahead, ZTE and AIS plan to collaborate on exploring innovative areas and products, strengthening their partnership, enhancing market competitiveness, and expanding the user base for AIS.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

NOPE just yesterday i downloaded gta 5 using jio 5g and it was just fine 117gb ,i keep downloading and…

Reliance Jio Brings New Year 2024 Offer for Prepaid Users

Faraz :

I have observed in Kolkata.. In metro or while moving train, or deep inside malls etc. Even Jio 5G fails…

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

Faraz :

Nope.. not for any of us.. Check if unlimited 5G voucher is active on your plan or not. Last time…

Reliance Jio Brings New Year 2024 Offer for Prepaid Users

DIMAK :

There is no better network in metro circles than Vi, most reliable in highly crowded areas....

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

DIMAK :

In reality GOI will lose 80% of all ongoing cases with Vi as happened with tax arbitration case. The time…

Vodafone Idea Gets a Relief of Rs 755.52 Crore

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments