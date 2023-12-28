AIS and ZTE Reach One Million Android TVTM-Powered AIS Playbox Units



Thailand's mobile operator, AIS (Advanced Info Service), and ZTE celebrated reaching one million Android TVTM-powered AIS Playbox Set Top Boxes supplied by ZTE, solidifying their partnership as one of the main AIS Playbox providers. The joint statement highlighted this milestone, with ZTE presenting the One Millionth AIS Playbox Commemorative Sample and a golden router to AIS.

Commemorating the Collaboration

Reportedly held at the beginning of December 2023, the event saw representatives from AIS and ZTE sharing insights into their journey leading to one million AIS Playbox Set Top Box users.

Wu Xin, Vice President and Deputy General Manager of the STB Product Line at ZTE, stated, "We believe that true innovation stems from collaboration, and the One Millionth AIS Playbox Commemorative Sample exemplifies what is possible when two industry leaders come together."

The AIS Playbox showcases cutting-edge technologies and Android TVTM-powered unique capabilities, including AIS PLAY and Netflix. The device leverages ZTE's expertise in Android TVTM-powered STBs and AIS's innovative approach to STBs, addressing the evolving needs of consumers, as outlined in the joint statement.

Looking ahead, ZTE and AIS plan to collaborate on exploring innovative areas and products, strengthening their partnership, enhancing market competitiveness, and expanding the user base for AIS.