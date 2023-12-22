AIS Expands 5G Sea Coverage in Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea



Thai operator AIS (Advanced Info Service) has announced plans to develop and expand its 5G smart network, aiming for comprehensive coverage - widest, farthest, highest, and deepest - in every area of the country. In this endeavour, AIS showcased its Sea Coverage initiative on the coastal areas of the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

Sea Coverage Showcase

According to AIS, the coverage provided by its intelligence network infrastructure meets the needs of various user groups, including the Tourism Sector, Fisheries Sector, and Local Community Sector, encompassing ferry services, yacht operators, hoteliers, and restaurant owners both from Thailand and abroad. The telco states that this initiative supports the growth of the ocean economy.

AIS highlights that these coastal areas of the Thai seas, known for their splendor and natural abundance, are fantastic travel destinations for global travelers and have significantly contributed to the country's economy. Consequently, the management of network quality in coastal and maritime areas, known as Sea Coverage, has been a primary mission for the company to support optimal economic growth in these coastal regions.

AIS notes, "Expanding Sea Coverage poses significant challenges due to unique geographical features, ranging from coastal areas, islands, and extending to the open sea, including energy sources. This requires our engineering team to apply skills and experience in designing the architecture of the network. It involves integrating transmission systems and selecting innovative, eco-friendly energy solutions that align with the geography and behaviours of customers in each sector.

User-Focused Intelligence

"This ensures that the AIS 5G intelligence network is not only communication-ready but also capable of meeting the digital experiences of customers and businesses in every segment. We can categorise users based on behaviour and geographical location, allowing us to tailor the network to address the specific needs of each group," AIS added.

AIS emphasises that the tourism sector will benefit from the digital experience on the AIS 5G Network. Government agencies, such as national parks and the Port Authority, as well as water police, can also connect to communication systems and digital services, including IoT and Tourism Smart Data, to facilitate services for both Thai and international tourists. This extension applies to businesses like yacht and ferry services, where the AIS communication network provides continuous coverage along all routes.

Super Cell Innovation

AIS announces that, with the introduction of innovations like Super Cell, the AIS 5G network is now capable of transmitting signals between points over a maximum distance of more than 70 kilometres, as demonstrated in real-world testing that commenced on December 18, 2023.

The company states, "The Local Community Sector, situated along the coastline and on islands, has developed a network covering over 98 percent of service users. This includes both mobile and high-speed internet services that cater to the business needs of local entrepreneurs. The digital infrastructure has elevated local businesses and public utilities to a higher level, responding to the demands of the community."

"We sincerely hope that the quality of AIS Sea Coverage will be ready for the crucial upcoming period at the end of this year when both domestic and international tourists will be travelling for vacations. This period marks the peak of the tourism industry, reinforcing the growth and resilience of the coastal economy moving forward," AIS concludes.