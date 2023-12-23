Airtel Value Prepaid Plans Explained

If you look at the two plans, while they offer plenty of service validity against the price, they do not offer much data and even the SMS benefits are capped. However, since there is unlimited calling, it could be a good plan for a customer who wants to keep voice calling services on their Airtel SIM.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel has two prepaid plans that cost more than Rs 239, yet are not eligible for the unlimited 5G data offer.
  • These plans cost Rs 455 and Rs 1799.
  • These plans are meant for users who are looking to get long-term or medium-term validity for a small amount.

Bharti Airtel has two prepaid plans that cost more than Rs 239, yet are not eligible for the unlimited 5G data offer. These plans cost Rs 455 and Rs 1799. However, that doesn't mean these plans are not good. These plans are meant for users who are looking to get long-term or medium-term validity for a small amount. Well, it is not exactly a small amount, but after looking at the validity these plans come with, you will certainly feel like these plans are cheap. Note that while these plans look affordable in the context of the service validity they come with, they are not affordable. Airtel doesn't bundle much data with these plans to reduce the cost of the plan. Once you look at the plans and their benefits, you will understand better. So let's jump onto the plans.

Airtel Rs 455 and Rs 1799 Prepaid Plan

Plan / CostDataValidity SMS Add-on BenefitCalling
Rs 4556GB 84 Days 900Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk MusicUnlimited
Rs 179924GB365 Days3600Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk MusicUnlimited

If you look at the two plans, while they offer plenty of service validity against the price, they do not offer much data and even the SMS benefits are capped. However, since there is unlimited calling, it could be a good plan for a customer who wants to keep voice calling services on their Airtel SIM. These are also great plans for keeping SIM active if Airtel is your second SIM.

Airtel is purposely not offering unlimited 5G data on this plan. Otherwise, users would just recharge with this plan and use the unlimited 5G data as voice calling is already there. Of course, if you need more data, you can recharge with the data vouchers offered by Airtel.

