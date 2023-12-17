Jio, Airtel, Vi 2GB Daily Data Plans with 84 Days Validity

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are 3 private telecom service providers that serve most of the Indian market with their mobile network services.
  • Today, we will look at their 2GB daily data prepaid plans that come with 84 days of service validity.
  • 2GB of daily data is good enough for most consumers, especially for Airtel and Jio customers who get unlimited 5G data offer.

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are the three private telecom service providers (TSPs) that serve most of the Indian market with their mobile network services. Today, we will look at their 2GB daily data prepaid plans that come with 84 days of service validity. For many consumers, the 84-day validity plan is good as it doesn't cost them too much money at once and also takes away their worry about recharging their SIM again and again every few days. Further, 2GB of daily data is good enough for most consumers, especially for Airtel and Jio customers who get unlimited 5G data offer. Even Vi has Hero Unlimited benefits which offer a ton of data benefits to consumers.

Jio 2GB Daily Data Plan with 84 Days Validity

There are actually 9 such plans from Jio. But for now, we will only discuss the most affordable option amongst the lot. The Rs 719 plan is the most affordable 2GB daily data plan from Jio that comes with 84 days of service validity. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with the benefit of JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. This plan also offers unlimited 5G data offer to the customers.

Airtel 2GB Daily Data Plan with 84 Days Validity

Airtel has two such plans, but we will discuss the Rs 839 plan as it is the most affordable one. With the Rs 839 plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data for 84 days. There's unlimited 5G data offer, Xstream Play, RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music included.

Vi 2GB Daily Data Plan with 84 Days Validity

Vodafone Idea's Rs 839 plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delight and Vi Movies & TV subscription. This plan carries a service validity of 84 days and is a comparable option to Airtel's plan.

