Orange Slovakia Introduces 4G Home Broadband Service, 4GNet

Orange Slovakia introduces 4GNet, a new fixed internet service over its 4G LTE Network, offering enhanced speed, affordability, and bundled security features.

Highlights

  • Faster speeds with 4GNet Medium and Premium Internet plans.
  • Affordable pricing, surpassing original LTE packages.
  • Free Online Protection service for document and data security.

Orange Slovakia has introduced its new service called 4GNet, providing fixed internet services over its 4G LTE Network. In an official release, Orange stated that starting December 13, customers can enjoy this more convenient and efficient service. Those connected to the new service are also able to access its fixed mobile converged packages under the Love brand.

Orange 4GNet Service

In the new 4GNet offer, customers can choose between two packages: Medium Internet and Premium Internet. Orange Slovakia mentioned that these plans are ideal for users looking for a reliable internet connection in areas where a connection via a fiber network or DSL is not available.

According to Orange, the new offer is more affordable than the original LTE packages and, at the same time, provides higher data volumes. Orange also includes the Online Protection service for free, which reportedly protects documents, passwords, and sensitive data on a computer or mobile device.

New 4GNet Plans

The Orange 4GNet Medium Internet Plan offers speeds of up to 15/2 Mbps (Downlink/Uplink) with 300GB of data and a monthly fee with a commitment of EUR 16, bundled with free Online Protection service. The 4GNet Premium Internet Plan offers speeds of up to 30/3 Mbps with 600GB of data, free Online Protection service, and a monthly fee with a commitment of EUR 21. There are also options without any monthly commitment. Activation fees of EUR 10 are chargeable for both plans.

To use the new 4G Internet from Orange, it is necessary to use a Wi-Fi router - Flybox, or a Wi-Fi router with an antenna – Duobox, said Orange Slovakia.

