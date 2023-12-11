Orange Slovakia to Phase Out 3G Network for 4G and 5G Starting January

Orange Slovakia will shut down its 3G network starting January 2024, after serving customers for over 17 years.

Highlights

  • December 2023 marks the conclusion of 3G network usage.
  • Freed-up frequencies to improve 4G and 5G networks.
  • The technical shutdown will begin in January 2024 and be completed by the end of February 2024.

Orange Slovakia has already announced plans to phase out the 3G network by the end of 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk in May 2023. The Slovakian operator has now confirmed its schedule to shut down 3G services, aiming to enhance the quality parameters of modern networks, including 5G. December marks the last month for Orange customers to use the 3G network, which will be fully replaced by the 4G and 5G network.

Enhancing User Experience with 4G and 5G

In an official statement, Orange Slovakia expressed its strategic focus on developing 4G and 5G networks, aiming to deliver higher quality and a better user experience. The shutdown of the older generation network will enable the telco to reuse the freed frequency bands of the 3G network for high-speed 4G and 5G networks.

Orange Slovakia 5G

Orange reported that its 5G network currently covers 65.6 percent of Slovakia's population in 584 cities and towns, with continuous expansion. Since the launch of the 5G network in May 2021, the volume of data transferred by customers has reportedly been increasing.

Device Compatibility Check

While the majority of customers may not be affected by the 3G network shutdown, Orange encourages customers to check their device's network support to avoid potential issues. Orange is offering free replacement of 4G/5G SIM cards and advises users to upgrade to a 4G-compatible device for data usage by the end of the year.

Shutdown Timeline

Technically, Orange Slovakia announced that the 3G network shutdown will commence in January 2024, taking place gradually across locations, with the final closure scheduled for the end of February 2024.

