UScellular to Shutdown 3G CDMA Network on January 14, 2024



UScellular will shut down its 3G CDMA networks on January 14, 2024. Earlier, TelecomTalk reported that the US carrier would switch off its CDMA networks in 2024 and reallocate network resources for 4G LTE services. The Chicago-based telco notes on its website, 'As wireless carriers upgrade their networks to 4G and 5G, we are doing the same and shutting down our 3G CDMA on January 14, 2024.'

Prepaid and Postpaid Customer Guidelines

Furthermore, the telco clarified that since Prepaid customers pay for service in advance, Prepaid 3G CDMA lines of service will be suspended starting November 1 and completing on December 30, 2023, the day prior to the anniversary date. All other 3G CDMA lines of service will be suspended as early as January 1 and no later than January 13, 2024.

Device Upgrade Requirements

Additionally, UScellular noted that if customers no longer need their device, the company will cancel their CDMA line on their behalf on January 30, 2024. Customers are required to upgrade their devices with a 4G VoLTE/5G compatible model, according to the website.

Previous Announcements

Previously, during the Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call held on November 3, 2023, UScellular had notified about the CDMA shutdown in 'early 2024' without providing the schedule or finer details. During the announcement, the telco noted that fewer than 42,000 customers are left on its CDMA Network, down from 386,000 just 18 months ago. More details can be read in the linked story above.