8 Films to Watch on OTT This Weekend in December



Entertainment this month doesn't seem to be sacrificed as the end of the year approaches. Action-packed and entertaining films are currently playing in theaters. Movies releasing on OTT this week in December will undoubtedly spread holiday cheer, as the holiday season and Christmas spirit are already beginning to take hold. Watch the trailers for these flicks to choose your weekend movie, from sarcastic comedies to gripping tragedies.

Also Read: Top Original OTT Netflix Series to Watch in December 2023









Theatre Camp

Theatre Camp, an American comedy, tells the tale of the quirky staff of a dilapidated theatre camp in upstate New York who must work together with the flamboyant son of the founder to keep the camp going. Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, and Noah Galvin play the main parts in the film, directed by Molly Gordon. With a 7.3/10 rating, the movie was well-received by critics and audiences alike.

Release date: December 6, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Archies

Archies is a Hindi-English musical comedy film directed by Zoya Akhtar, starring Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda. Archie and the gang face a struggle as they navigate friendship, romance, and Riverdale's future, with developers threatening to destroy a beloved park themed in 1960s India. The movie is based on the Archies comics, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composed the movie's soundtrack.

Release date: December 7, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Also Read: Best Sports Documentaries to Binge-Watch on Netflix

Dating Santa

The ideal Christmas film to watch this year is Dating Santa. Just before Christmas, Sergio, a single chef, and Lucia, a single mother, meet. They fall in love, but when they lie, the illusion is destroyed. Jose Sierra is the director of this Spanish film, which stars David Chocarro and Ana Serradilla in the lead roles.

Release date: December 8, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dhak Dhak

Tarun Dudeja directs this Hindi drama film, starring Fatima Sana Sheikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi in prominent roles. Four ladies embark on a quest of self-discovery by riding their bikes to the highest motorable pass in the world. This is the central theme of the story.

Release date: December 8, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Jigarthanda Double X

Tamil comic action drama Jigarthanda Double X is set in 1975. The premise revolves around a director who teams up with a mobster aspiring to be a well-known actor to work on a movie. Karthik Subbaraj is the director of the movie, which has SJ Surya and Raghava Lawrence in the lead roles. Both viewer reactions to the film and critics' praise were favorable.

Release date: December 8, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Also Read: Five Korean Dramas to Watch on OTT Platforms

Leave the World Behind

The film, directed by Sam Esmail, stars Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke in key roles. A family's vacation to an opulent rental house takes an unsettling turn when a hack wipes all their devices and two strangers show up at their door, according to the plot of this American thriller film.

Release date: December 8, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Mast Mein Rehne Ka

In this Hindi drama film, the main actors are Abhishek Chauhan, Jackie Shroff, and Neena Gupta. It is directed by Vijay Maurya. A heist upends Kamath's existence as an old widower living alone. In his quest for transformation, he tries to befriend strangers, but finally encounters Mrs. Handa, a vibrant Punjabi woman. Curious, he follows her around.

Release date: December 8, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Merry Little Batman

This animated comedy flick will keep you entertained with its humor and excitement. Six-year-old Damian Wayne must become "Little Batman" to protect Wayne Manor and Gotham City from thieves and supervillains who want to ruin Christmas. Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor.

Release date: December 8, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video