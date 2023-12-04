Best Sports Documentaries to Binge-Watch on Netflix



Netflix features documentaries that take audiences on an amazing journey through the highs and lows of the sports arena, showcasing riveting tales of success and uncovering the untold truths behind classic moments. Whether you're a sports spectator or a player, this collection demonstrates how storytelling can capture the enthusiasm, emotion, and pure dedication that define the world of sports.

F1: Drive to Survive (2019- )

F1: Drive to Survive takes viewers behind the scenes of the FIA Formula One World Championship. The show provides an up-close look at the heated rivalries, victories, and challenges that F1 teams and drivers encounter during each racing season. Drive to Survive portrays the drama, passion, and high-stakes competitiveness that define the Formula 1 world with unmatched access.

Cheer (2020-2022)

Cheer, a riveting sports documentary, delves into the competitive world of collegiate cheerleading and has received three Primetime Emmy nominations. The show follows the Navarro College cheerleading squad as they strive for perfection in their high-pressure routines. It explores the passion, sacrifice, and friendship that define this rigorous and often misunderstood sport through human stories and intense training.

Pele (2021)

Pelé explores the incredible life and career of football icon Pelé, the only man to have won three World Cups. From a teenage prodigy in Brazil to becoming a global football hero, the documentary, directed by Ben Nicholas and David Tryhorn, takes an inside look at the victories and struggles endured by one of the sport's greatest athletes.

Break Point (2023- )

Break Point, the latest docuseries from Netflix, follows some of the "most exciting and talented tennis players in the world throughout their competition in all four Grand Slams." The documentary, produced by the same team behind F1: Drive to Survive, presents "an emotional, personal perspective of the players' lives and journeys - wins, losses, and every serve in between."

Beckham (2023)

Beckham, a mini-series by Fisher Stevens, has become one of the most popular on Netflix in less than a month. It dives into the spectacular rise and global impact of David Beckham, the legendary footballer, depicting the negative aspects of stardom, media scrutiny, and his receiving a red card during the 1998 World Cup.

For sports enthusiasts and casual viewers alike, this lineup of Netflix sports documentaries promises an engaging and immersive exploration of the captivating stories that unfold within the world of athletics.

Whether you're a fan of Formula 1, cheerleading, football, tennis, or the rise of sports icons, these documentaries offer a front-row seat to the highs and lows of the sports arena.