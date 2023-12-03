Five Best Netflix Period Dramas to Watch This Weekend

These stories transport viewers to bygone eras, blending reality and fiction to create unforgettable narratives. Discover five of the best historical dramas on Netflix, each offering a unique blend of intrigue, romance, and political upheaval.

Highlights

  • Outlander follows a World War 2 nurse who inexplicably travels back in time to 18th-century Scotland.
  • The Crown chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, offering an intimate look at power, duty, and personal struggles.
  • The Queen's Gambit follows a chess prodigy's rise in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

Let's delve into Netflix's curated collection of the best historical dramas, spanning eras of royal intrigue to epic warfare sagas. These stories form a captivating blend of reality and fiction, transporting viewers to bygone eras. Travel through time with our list, discovering the intrigue and drama of the past in Netflix's rich and diverse historical repertoire.

Outlander (2014- )

Outlander, based on Diana Gabaldon's novels, follows Claire Randall, a World War II nurse who unexpectedly journeys back in time to 18th-century Scotland. Created by Ronald D. Moore, the story weaves a complex tapestry of romance and adventure as she navigates love, politics, and time-traveling intrigue. This Emmy-nominated series transcends genres, captivating viewers across different periods.

The Crown (2016-2023)

The Crown is a magnificent historical drama chronicling Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Starring Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter, the series navigates the political and personal complexities of the British monarchy. Each impeccably crafted season reveals a different era, providing an intimate and riveting representation of power, duty, and the human stories hidden behind the regal mask.

The Queen's Gambit (2020)

The Queen's Gambit is a compelling coming-of-age period story featuring Anya Taylor-Joy as chess prodigy Beth Harmon. Set in the 1960s, the show follows Beth's spectacular rise in the male-dominated world of competitive chess while grappling with addiction and personal challenges. A masterclass in character-driven storytelling, it boasts magnificent visuals and a riveting tale.

Bridgerton (2020- )

Bridgerton, a historical fiction-romance TV series created by Chris Van Dusen, is based on Julia Quinn's novel series. It depicts the glittering Regency-era social scene in London and follows the Bridgerton family's amorous adventures amid scandal, intrigue, and conventional expectations. In Season 1, the drama weaves a gripping tapestry of love, treachery, and gossip with a diverse cast led by Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page.

Self Made (2020)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker delves into the incredible journey of America's first self-made female millionaire. Starring Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker, the show explores her entrepreneurial energy, resilience, and legacy in the face of racial and gender hurdles. A powerful empowerment story, the series reveals the tenacious spirit of this pioneering businesswoman.

