7 Web Series to Binge-Watch This Weekend in December



November witnessed a plethora of high-quality OTT releases, encompassing both films and web series. This week promises ample excitement for the audience, thanks to some captivating theatrical releases. For an immersive weekend binge, explore these web series released on OTT in the closing week of November. These new releases span a variety of genres, from mystery thrillers to romantic comedies.

Here is a list of web series that premiered on OTT platforms in November, which you can binge-watch this weekend:

Shehar Lakhot

This Hindi criminal drama series follows a man who reluctantly returns to his hometown after a traumatic past. He is compelled to confront his past actions and establish his innocence in a twisted story. Directed by Navdeep Singh, the show stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Shruthy Menon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Kubbra Sait in prominent roles.

Release Date: November 30, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Virgin River Season 5: Part 2

According to enthusiasts, Netflix's popular romance drama Virgin River aired Part 1 of Season 5 on September 7, 2023, which was highly dramatic. The final episode of Part 1 ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the audience perplexed. Part 2 will be less intense and will provide the audience with some much-needed holiday cheer with its festive episodes. Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson play the key roles in Virgin River.

Release Date: November 30, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Obliterated

Obliterated is an American action comedy-drama about a team of elite special forces. While facing hurdles on their mission, the squad works together to prevent a deadly terrorist assault. Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig play pivotal roles in this eight-episode series.

Release Date: November 30, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Dhootha

Naga Chaitanya makes his OTT debut in the much-anticipated online series Dhootha. He plays Sagar, a journalist whose life is turned upside down when newspapers begin forecasting his life events. Vikram K Kumar, well known for Manam and Gang Leader, directs the eerie thriller. The promotion for this online series is in full swing, boosting the audience's excitement. In an interview, Naga Chaitanya stated that the storyline is quite gripping and that the viewers will be left in suspense after each episode.

Release Date: December 1, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ishqyapa

This six-part romance drama tells the story of two people from various cultures and areas of India. The series also depicts normal Indian family values, deeply ingrained societal traditions, and the pressure of marriage within the same group. The plot revolves around Pui from Mizoram and Vikram from Punjab overcoming obstacles in their love and gaining the favor of their orthodox families.

Release Date: December 1, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon miniTV

Sweet Home: Season 2

After an extraordinarily good reception in 2020, this zombie-apocalyptic Korean drama returns for a second season. The plot is based on a popular webtoon and revolves around residents of Green Home Apartments who fight monsters to escape their basement. Along with the returning cast from the first season, the show boasts several new faces this season. The riveting drama is known for keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Release Date: December 1, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Welcome to Samdal-ri is a romantic Korean drama set on Jeju Island about two childhood friends. The plot concentrates on how these two buddies re-connect after going on their own journeys of self-discovery. They both went through some bad events and eventually find themselves back together. Cha Young-hoon directed the drama starring Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun.

Release date: December 2, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

This diverse lineup offers a mix of cultures, languages, and storytelling styles, catering to the preferences of a wide audience. Enjoy your weekend binge-watching these exciting releases!