Jio AirFiber, Reliance Jio's 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) service now offers customers a Rs 401 plan. The plan is not a regular option. It means that if you want to subscribe to this one, you will first have to recharge with either the Jio AirFiber regular plans (Rs 599, Rs 899, Rs 1199) or the Jio AirFiber Max plans (Rs 14999, Rs 2499, Rs 3999). All these plans are meant for customers to keep their Jio AirFiber connection active. However, with the Rs 401 plan, you can't activate a new connection. This is because the Rs 401 plan is just a data booster. Here's all you need to know about the new Rs 401 plan from Reliance Jio.









Jio AirFiber Rs 401 Plan

The Jio AirFiber Rs 401 plan from Reliance Jio is a data booster. It comes with 1TB of data and is valid for a single billing cycle. This means that as soon as your plan for the new billing cycle kicks in, your data booster plan will expire and any unused data (if any) will be gone. You will have to recharge with the data booster plan again if you need extra data.

There would be very few who might require additional data as the FUP (fair usage policy) data offered by the plan is 3.3TB per month. Users recharging with plans offering up to 100 Mbps of speed won't likely require any additional data.

Now Jio AirFiber service is available in 494 cities/towns in 21 states in India. Jio is expected to avail the service in more cities before the end of 2023. It is worth noting that Reliance Jio has targeted to complete its 5G rollout within 2023. To book a new Jio AirFiber connection, you can go to the Jio AirFiber web page inside the website of Jio or just get in touch with the company by giving a missed call on the following number - 60008-60008.