Kao Data Second Harlow Data Centre Becomes Operational

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Kao Data has announced the completion, commissioning, and full operational status of its second Harlow data centre, KLON-02. The new data centre will play an important role in supporting the UK's growing demand for AI and HPC workloads.

Highlights

  • 10 MW data centre designed for sustainability.
  • 1800 racks of GPU-powered IT equipment.
  • 90 percent CO2 reduction with renewable energy and HVO.

Follow Us

Kao Data Second Harlow Data Centre Goes Live
Kao Data has announced the completion, commissioning, and full operational status of its second Harlow data centre, KLON-02. The company states that this new 10 MW data centre has been designed and constructed in accordance with the highest standards of sustainability and efficiency and marks a key step forward in the expansion of Kao Data's Harlow campus in the UK.

Also Read: CyrusOne Breaks Ground on Fifth Data Center in Frankfurt




Scalable Technical Space

The second Harlow data centre by Kao Data, which is Nvidia DGX Ready, offers an additional 3,400 sqm of high-density, scalable, technical space with a targeted Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of under 1.2. This area can accommodate up to 1800 racks of GPU-powered IT equipment (ITE) distributed across four Technology Suites.

"This day marks a significant step forward in Kao Data's journey, and it's rewarding to see our vision for the Harlow campus further evolving," said Kao Data. "As the data centre industry reaches a major inflection point, it's vital that UK government ambitions to become a world leader in AI and research are matched by world-class infrastructure capable of supporting advanced workloads."

The company emphasises that the new data centre will be OCP-Ready, adhering to a hyperscale-inspired design blueprint. This design aims to provide customers with a secure, sustainable, and scalable environment for mission-critical workloads. Organisations can fully customise their deployments within the data centre, incorporating liquid-cooled hardware as needed.

Also Read: DataBank Raises USD 533 Million to Fund Data Center Expansion

Renewable Energy

Furthermore, KLON-02 is powered by both 100 percent certified renewable energy and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). This approach reduces 90 percent of net CO2 emissions from backup power generators, assisting customers in directly reducing the scope 3 emissions associated with their compute. The facility will meet the BREEAM 'Excellent' certified criteria.

"The second phase of expansion at Kao Data's award-winning Harlow campus is now complete, with its new 10 MW data centre fully commissioned and operational," said the company in a statement.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Krishn :

Launching 5G just to fulfill the mandatory obligation.

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Lists Eligible Postpaid and Prepaid Plans for…

shivraj roy :

Barely having network in two or three cities and behaving as if they are Jio LOL

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Lists Eligible Postpaid and Prepaid Plans for…

Krishn :

Vi stakes under Govt has to be put on sell within an year.

Indian Govt Doesn't Want to Sell Stake in Vodafone Idea…

Krishn :

Vi employees will find it helpful!

Vodafone Idea Partners With Job Hai to Integrate Job Search…

Krishn :

Exactly the reason why after waiting for 4 long year finally switched two of my family member BSNL sims to…

BSNL Prepaid Plan with 75 Days Validity and 2GB Daily…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments