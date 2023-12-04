Kao Data Second Harlow Data Centre Becomes Operational



Kao Data has announced the completion, commissioning, and full operational status of its second Harlow data centre, KLON-02. The company states that this new 10 MW data centre has been designed and constructed in accordance with the highest standards of sustainability and efficiency and marks a key step forward in the expansion of Kao Data's Harlow campus in the UK.

Scalable Technical Space

The second Harlow data centre by Kao Data, which is Nvidia DGX Ready, offers an additional 3,400 sqm of high-density, scalable, technical space with a targeted Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of under 1.2. This area can accommodate up to 1800 racks of GPU-powered IT equipment (ITE) distributed across four Technology Suites.

"This day marks a significant step forward in Kao Data's journey, and it's rewarding to see our vision for the Harlow campus further evolving," said Kao Data. "As the data centre industry reaches a major inflection point, it's vital that UK government ambitions to become a world leader in AI and research are matched by world-class infrastructure capable of supporting advanced workloads."

The company emphasises that the new data centre will be OCP-Ready, adhering to a hyperscale-inspired design blueprint. This design aims to provide customers with a secure, sustainable, and scalable environment for mission-critical workloads. Organisations can fully customise their deployments within the data centre, incorporating liquid-cooled hardware as needed.

Renewable Energy

Furthermore, KLON-02 is powered by both 100 percent certified renewable energy and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). This approach reduces 90 percent of net CO2 emissions from backup power generators, assisting customers in directly reducing the scope 3 emissions associated with their compute. The facility will meet the BREEAM 'Excellent' certified criteria.

"The second phase of expansion at Kao Data's award-winning Harlow campus is now complete, with its new 10 MW data centre fully commissioned and operational," said the company in a statement.