BSNL Launches FTTH Services in Kaza, Himachal Pradesh

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched high-speed Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) internet service in Kaza, Himachal Pradesh. The launch is expected to bring significant benefits to the people in the remote region.

Highlights

  • BSNL Fiber plans are available in different price segments, with options for Unlimited Voice calling and OTT benefits.
  • 35 4G network towers are set to be installed in Spiti, with 6 towers already in place.
  • BSNL has invested around Rs 45 crore in the mobile tower infrastructure in the Spiti region.

Follow Us

BSNL Launches FTTH Services in Kaza, Lahaul and Spiti District
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched high-speed Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) internet service on Friday in Kaza of Himachal Pradesh (HP). Jaswinder Singh Sahota, Chief General Manager (BSNL), HP Telecom Circle, inaugurated the high-speed internet services in Kaza, Lahaul and Spiti district, according to an update shared by BSNL HP on social media.

Also Read: BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot, Streamlining Customer Services




4G network Deployment

Addressing the launch program, the Chief General Manager of BSNL mentioned that 35 4G network towers are set to be installed in Spiti, with 6 towers already in place. Additionally, 625 mobile towers are planned for installation in Himachal Pradesh, covering and providing mobile network services in approximately 2700 villages with no existing network facility.

For the mobile tower infrastructure in the Spiti region, BSNL is reportedly investing around Rs 45 crore. The launch of FTTH services is anticipated to be a new chapter in development for the people of Spiti, BSNL HP said.

Also Read: BSNL Fiber Broadband Plans Under Rs 1000 with Disney+ Hotstar

Launch of FTTH services

With the launch of BSNL FTTH services in the region, users can choose from a range of BSNL Fiber plans available in different price segments in the Circle.

BSNL Fiber Basic Plans come with a monthly rental of Rs 499, offering speeds of up to 30 Mbps till 3300 GB, with post-usage quota speeds (FUP) of 4 Mbps. The plan also includes Unlimited Calls to any network. For the initial six months, the plan charges are Rs 449 per month, followed by a subsequent change to Fiber Basic Rs 499 per month. This benefit is exclusively available for new BSNL FTTH customers.

Also Read: BSNL Offers Free Data on 4G SIM Upgrade to Boost Adoption of Upcoming 4G Services

BSNL FTTH Plans with OTT Benefits

Now, BSNL users in the region can also avail themselves of the FTTH plans priced at Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,499, and Rs 1,799, which include Unlimited Voice calling and OTT benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate, Shemaroo, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, and Yupp TV.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Krishn :

Launching 5G just to fulfill the mandatory obligation.

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Lists Eligible Postpaid and Prepaid Plans for…

shivraj roy :

Barely having network in two or three cities and behaving as if they are Jio LOL

Breaking: Vodafone Idea Lists Eligible Postpaid and Prepaid Plans for…

Krishn :

Vi stakes under Govt has to be put on sell within an year.

Indian Govt Doesn't Want to Sell Stake in Vodafone Idea…

Krishn :

Vi employees will find it helpful!

Vodafone Idea Partners With Job Hai to Integrate Job Search…

Krishn :

Exactly the reason why after waiting for 4 long year finally switched two of my family member BSNL sims to…

BSNL Prepaid Plan with 75 Days Validity and 2GB Daily…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments