BSNL Launches FTTH Services in Kaza, Himachal Pradesh



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched high-speed Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) internet service on Friday in Kaza of Himachal Pradesh (HP). Jaswinder Singh Sahota, Chief General Manager (BSNL), HP Telecom Circle, inaugurated the high-speed internet services in Kaza, Lahaul and Spiti district, according to an update shared by BSNL HP on social media.

4G network Deployment

Addressing the launch program, the Chief General Manager of BSNL mentioned that 35 4G network towers are set to be installed in Spiti, with 6 towers already in place. Additionally, 625 mobile towers are planned for installation in Himachal Pradesh, covering and providing mobile network services in approximately 2700 villages with no existing network facility.

For the mobile tower infrastructure in the Spiti region, BSNL is reportedly investing around Rs 45 crore. The launch of FTTH services is anticipated to be a new chapter in development for the people of Spiti, BSNL HP said.

Launch of FTTH services

With the launch of BSNL FTTH services in the region, users can choose from a range of BSNL Fiber plans available in different price segments in the Circle.

BSNL Fiber Basic Plans come with a monthly rental of Rs 499, offering speeds of up to 30 Mbps till 3300 GB, with post-usage quota speeds (FUP) of 4 Mbps. The plan also includes Unlimited Calls to any network. For the initial six months, the plan charges are Rs 449 per month, followed by a subsequent change to Fiber Basic Rs 499 per month. This benefit is exclusively available for new BSNL FTTH customers.

BSNL FTTH Plans with OTT Benefits

Now, BSNL users in the region can also avail themselves of the FTTH plans priced at Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,499, and Rs 1,799, which include Unlimited Voice calling and OTT benefits such as Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate, Shemaroo, Hungama, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot, and Yupp TV.