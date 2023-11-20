BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot Streamlining Customer Services

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has officially launched its WhatsApp Chatbot service, providing customers with a convenient and user-friendly way to access various BharatFibre services.

Highlights

  • Quick initiation with a simple Hi.
  • Booking new fiber connections on the go.
  • Request plan changes with a few taps.

Follow Us

BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot Streamlining Customer Services
In a bid to enhance customer experience, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has officially launched its WhatsApp Chatbot service, offering users a seamless and convenient way to access various services of BharatFibre. As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, in an earlier consumer experience initiative, BSNL has upgraded its Selfcare app and is now providing enhanced services to its users through its App.

Also Read: BSNL Announces Upgraded MyBSNL Mobile App




Get Started with a Simple 'Hi'

The BSNL Official WhatsApp Chat Bot is now live, allowing users to initiate a chat effortlessly. To start a conversation, users can simply type 'Hi' and send it to 18004444. According to an official update from BSNL, below are the features of the BSNL WhatsApp chatbot.

Link to Access Chat: https://wa.me/18004444

BSNL WhatsApp Chatbot Features to Simplify Your Experience:

Book New Fiber Connection
Customers can easily request and book a new BSNL fibre connection through the WhatsApp Chatbot.

Pay Bills Online
Customers can Pay bills hassle-free, including landline and FTTH bills, using the secure online payment feature.

View Bill Details
Access and view your bills, invoices, and usage details. Download PDF invoices for your records.

Transaction History
BSNL users can keep track of transactions with a detailed transaction history feature.

Lodge Complaints
Customers can report issues or concerns by booking a complaint directly through the Chatbot.

Check Complaint Status
BSNL users can stay informed about the status of lodged complaints, ensuring timely resolution.

Plan Change
Explore and request changes to existing plan through the Plan Change feature. According to BSNL, users can change their existing plan using this feature through the Chatbot service.

Also Read: BSNL Offers Free Data on 4G SIM Upgrade to Boost Adoption of Upcoming 4G Services

BSNL aims to streamline customer interactions by providing a user-friendly platform that aligns with the evolving communication preferences of its users. With the WhatsApp Chatbot, accessing and managing BSNL services is now just a message away.

BSNL says that this BSNL Chatbot serves as a virtual assistant for Bharat Fibre customers and urges users to experience the convenience by starting a chat with BSNL's Official WhatsApp Chatbot at 18004444.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Oh.. what about service providers of your country like Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi/Airtel ? Do they not have network ? &…

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu,…

Habib :

Ami Bangladesh a thaki & Airtel/ Vodafone sim chalai

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu,…

Faraz :

Sadly Idea or Aditya Birla group is not ready to take charge either. Gov already has handful with BSNL/MTNL and…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Faraz :

Cooch Behar West Bengal, tai n?? Why r u saying Bangladesh ?

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu,…

Krishn :

Vi will remain in trouble as long as Vodafone stays as "promoter".

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments