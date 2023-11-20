Starlink Quietly Brings a New Terminal, But it is Not for Everyone

Starlink, a global satellite internet service provider, has brought a new terminal to the market. The new Starlink terminal has been introduced quietly and it is not for everyone at the moment. According to a report from TheVerge, the new terminal comes with a 10% broader field of view along with a kickstand. Starlink has said that the new standard kit is only available for a small group of customers through invitation in the US (United States).









There's one significant improvement for the new terminal. Instead of the IP54 rating, it now comes with the IP67 certification. This means that it can be submerged in water (up to one meter) for up to 30 minutes and is also dustproof. The terminal can even stand against strong winds of up to 60 MPH.

Customers who are opting for the new terminal will also have the option to purchase the mounts separately from Starlink. This is because the kickstand is not as safe as the mount, which secures it in one place. With the new terminal, there are two ethernet LAN ports and one ethernet WAN port, which is an upgrade because the previous generation didn't have a single ethernet port.

The Wi-Fi router bundled with the kit is now a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router. The router is also an upgrade as with the older kit, a Wi-Fi 5 router is shipped to the customers. The new router can also cover a larger area of up to 3,200 square feet compared to the older one which could only cover up to 2,000 square feet.

The new Starlink terminal is not only slim but also promises better range and speeds. It is also much simpler to set up and the field of view is also better than the last model.