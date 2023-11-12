BSNL Fiber Broadband Plans Under Rs 1000 with Disney+ Hotstar

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), a state-run telecom in India, is also one of the largest internet service providers (ISPs). Once hailed as the king of the fixed-broadband business in India, BSNL has slipped ranks against the likes of Jio and Airtel. Regardless, the company offers some of the best fiber broadband plans to customers throughout the country. There are two broadband plans offered by BSNL that come with the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar and are also priced under Rs 1000. Today, we will be talking about these two plans.









BSNL Rs 799 and Rs 999 Broadband Plans

The Rs 799 and Rs 999 broadband plans from BSNL offer users a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Not only that, but there are other OTT benefits included as well. Note that after taxes, the prices of the two plans go up by 18%.

The Rs 799 plan from BSNL comes with 100 Mbps of speed and 1000GB or 1TB of data. The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and YuppTV.

The Rs 9999 plan from BSNL comes with 150 Mbps of speed and 2000GB or 2TB of data. The OTT benefits included with this plan are Disney+ Hotstar, Hungama, Shemaroo, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and YuppTV.

Both plans also come with a free fixed-line voice calling connection. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data on the Rs 799 plan, the speed drops to 5 Mbps. Whereas with the Rs 999 plan, the speed drops to 10 Mbps. Both these plans are available for customers throughout the country and can be purchased directly from the website of the telco or you can also visit the nearest BSNL branch to request a new connection. There are a variety of plans offered by BSNL, you can check them out by going to the company's website.