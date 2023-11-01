JioFiber 100 Mbps Plan Cost for Monthly, Quarterly, and Annual Subscriptions

Reliance Jio's fiber broadband arm, JioFiber offers customers the convenience of purchasing broadband plans for both short and long-term validities. One of the most popular plans offered by the company, the 100 Mbps plan can also be bought for varied validities. The longer the validity you go for, the more money you will be able to save. This is not because you will get discounts, but additional validity, which indirectly is a discount only. Let's check out what will be the price you will have to pay for the 100 Mbps broadband plan from Jio if you are looking to purchase it for different validities.









JioFiber 100 Mbps Plan Cost for Different Validities

JioFiber's 100 Mbps broadband plan comes with several validities. You can purchase it in four configurations - monthly, quarterly, semi-annual (6 months) or annual (12 months).

The monthly plan costs Rs 699 per month. The quarterly plan which is for 90 days comes for Rs 2,097 only. Then you have the annual and the semi-annual plans, which cost Rs 8,388 and Rs 4,194 only. The annual and the semi-annual plans come with additional validities. The annual plan comes with 30 days of additional service and the semi-annual plan comes with 15 days of additional service. For additional service, the telco doesn't charge anything extra.

Note that the prices here do not include any of the taxes. So the final bill will include the amount + taxes. You can also get other plans with speeds such as 30 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1 Gbps in different validities as mentioned above. Of course, the pricing and the benefits offered will be different.

With the 100 Mbps plan, you will get 3.3TB of monthly data. Further, there's a free landline connection included, but you will have to purchase the instrument separately as Jio doesn't provide it to the customers.