Infinaxis Breaks Ground on Its First Data Centre in Cyberjaya, Malaysia

Infinaxis Data Centre, a joint venture between Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital, has begun construction on its first internet data centre in Cyberjaya, Malaysia.

Highlights

  • The state-of-the-art facility is anticipated to be operational by Q2 2025, featuring substantial IT load capacity.
  • Facility to offer 12MW IT load and up to 80kW of power density per rack.
  • Infinaxis has secured pre-leased tenants and acquired land for expansion.

Data centre developer and operator, Infinaxis Data Centre (Infinaxis), has commenced construction on its first internet data centre (IDC) in Cyberjaya, known as the 'Silicon Valley of Malaysia.' The joint venture (JV), established earlier this year by the real estate private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners and the private real estate investment platform A3 Capital, is responsible for Infinaxis and the development of data centres across Southeast Asia. According to the statement, this collaboration aims to invest in greenfield and underperforming data centre assets across key Southeast Asian markets to create a portfolio of Tier-3 certified data centre assets.

Also Read: Cologix and CIM Group Complete 15 MW Data Center in Toronto, Canada




State-of-the-Art Facility

According to Infinaxis, the facility, which is projected to be completed by Q2 2025, spans over 17,000 sq m of gross floor area (GFA) and comprises 10 data halls, delivering a 12 MW IT load and up to 80 kW of power density per rack. Infinaxis has already secured pre-leased tenants for this data centre and has also acquired additional land nearby for future expansion.

Market Demand

The statement noted that the rapid growth of Malaysia's data centre market, expected to reach a value of over USD 2 billion by 2027, spurred by rising internet usage and data generation, has led to the strategic entry of Infinaxis into the region.

Infinaxis Data Centre

The 7-story Infinaxis data centre, with up to 1,830 cabinets across 10 data halls, prioritises energy-efficient design, best-in-class cooling systems, and multiple layers of state-of-the-art security measures. It is said to provide flexible power per rack ranging from 6 kW to over 20 kW, and the facility is committed to enhancing sustainability and implementing ESG principles over time.

Also Read: Green Begins Construction of Two New Data Centers on Zurich Metro Campus

Key stakeholders from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Malaysia (KKD) have applauded the new development and its potential contribution to Malaysia's digital ecosystem.

Infinaxis has plans to become a data center operator, with a focus on key Southeast Asian markets, beginning with Malaysia as its first location.

