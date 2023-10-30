Cologix and CIM Group Complete 15 MW Data Center in Toronto, Canada

The facility is designed to meet the growing needs of tech-driven businesses and offers key features such as energy efficiency, purpose-built flexibility, robust power, a highly connected network, top-tier security, and fire protection.

Highlights

  • Cologix and CIM Group announce the completion of a 15MW data center in Toronto.
  • TOR4 provides essential features for tech-driven businesses, including energy efficiency and robust power.
  • Highly connected network with access to over 700 networks and over 350 cloud providers.

Cologix and CIM Group, an owner and investor in data centres across North America, have recently announced the completion of a state-of-the-art 15-megawatt (MW) Scalelogix TOR4 data centre in Toronto, Canada. According to the release, this joint venture data centre, established by Cologix and CIM Group, is strategically situated within one of Toronto's connectivity hubs and positions the city as a digital hub.

Meeting Digital Demands

The statement noted that the completion of this data centre marks a milestone for Cologix in fortifying the digital infrastructure of the region and delivering colocation and interconnection services to its customers. For CIM Group, the completion of the facility is part of its expansion in digital infrastructure.

A significant portion of the data centre has been pre-leased by a major global business anchor tenant, and additional space is available.

"Strong demand from major global cloud providers and prominent digital enterprises continues to drive us to actively enhance our Scalelogix portfolio throughout North America," stated Cologix. "TOR4 embodies our vision of providing cutting-edge hyperscale data centre solutions that empower businesses to thrive with rapid connectivity, ultra-low latency, robust security and essential network access, which are vital to helping our customers grow their businesses at the digital edge."

Future-Ready Infrastructure

The new data centre offers 50,000 square feet of space on a 3.4-acre campus and is designed to accommodate the evolving needs of tech-driven businesses. With the completion of TOR4, Cologix offers more than 200 Canadian-based networks and over 700 networks across the company's North American footprint. The facility also includes two planned data halls, exclusive cages, and an approximate cabinet capacity of 1,000 cabinets, said the statement.

Key features Highlighted

Some of the key features of the TOR4 facility highlighted by Cologix include energy efficiency, purpose-built flexibility, robust power, a highly connected network, top-tier security, and fire protection. Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centres and services in 11 markets across North America.

