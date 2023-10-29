Green Begins Construction of Two New Data Centers on Zurich Metro Campus



On Friday, the Swiss data center provider Green announced the commencement of construction for two data centers on the Metro-Campus Zurich. Green stated that the next construction phase on the Metro Campus Zurich has begun, and the company is now starting the construction of data centers N and O, which will provide an additional 11,600 square meters of data center space.

Expansion and Increased Capacity

With the Zurich Metro Campus, Green is increasing its data center capacities by 35 MW to support the operations of customer systems. The campus reportedly covers an area of 46,000 square meters and includes energy-efficient data centers and a business park.

Green stated that the first data center was already completed in December 2022, and the office building will be ready in the summer of 2024. Furthermore, the construction of Data Centers N and O will commence earlier than originally planned due to the significant increase in demand.

Growth in Data and Computing Demand

According to Green, data growth is on the rise, along with the demand for computing power. Companies are migrating their systems to more efficient and sustainable data centers and the cloud. With Green catering to both enterprises and cloud providers, demand is growing rapidly, and as a result, Green is investing in modern data centers.

Sustainability

The two new data centers will also incorporate waste heat extraction, with Green investing several million in the waste heat extraction. The waste heat generated by the data centers will be harnessed by Energie 360 degrees for integrated energy solutions. Construction of the heating center and district heating network is already in progress.

Green said Datacenter M will have the capacity to supply extracted heat to up to 3,500 households, as well as industrial and commercial facilities. The first district heating center is scheduled to be constructed on the campus in 2024.