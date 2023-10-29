BSNL 4G Launch Update at IMC 2023

Reported by Tanuja K 0

BSNL will be offering 4G in rural areas and places where high-speed broadband access is missing. This will enable India to reduce the digital divide that exists and also provide more people with opportunities that the digital world presents.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started rolling out 4G in Punjab.
  • The company has completed the beta testing with 200 sites and is now looking to complete the 4G rollout in Punjab by the coming December.
  • BSNL will be offering 4G in rural areas and places where high-speed broadband access is missing.

Follow Us

bsnl 4g launch update at imc 2023

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started rolling out 4G in Punjab. The company has completed the beta testing with 200 sites and is now looking to complete the 4G rollout in Punjab by the coming December. The state-run telecom company aims to deploy 4G across the country by June 2024, after which the focus would shift to 5G rollout, confirmed Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of BSNL, P.K. Purwar. As reported by PTI, Purwar said that BSNL is in the process of installing 3000 sites in Punjab.




Read More - BSNL Faces Revenue Challenges as Telecom Tariffs Continue to Drop

The deployment will slowly be scaled to 6,000, and then 9,000, 12,000, and 15,000 sites per month. One of the big statements by Purwar during the IMC 2023 was that BSNL aims to complete its 4G rollout by June 2024. After that, the company wants to start rolling out 5G. At the IMC 2023, the radio gear that Tejas Networks is providing to BSNL was showcased. BSNL's entire 4G network will be homegrown. Even the telco's 5G will be homegrown as it will be released using the same equipment that Tejas Networks has provided to the company.

Read More - Can BSNL be the Hero for Low Earning Folks in India

BSNL will be offering 4G in rural areas and places where high-speed broadband access is missing. This will enable India to reduce the digital divide that exists and also provide more people with opportunities that the digital world presents. BSNL's 4G is expected to be more affordable than what private telcos offer their 4G for.

BSNL's loss widened to Rs 8161.56 crore for FY23. However, the government expects the company to become profitable by FY27. The growth of the wireless network services business will be fueled by 4G and 5G in the coming years for BSNL. The state-run telecom company aims to be more affordable than its competitors.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Pata nahi ye Vo5G/ViNR kab tak aayega.

Reliance Jio Testing 5G VoNR With 5G Core Using 4G…

Suman Dutta :

Agreed.

Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata

DGupta :

Key Question: Does this upgraded airfiber router use mmwave 5G bands? Both Jio and Airtel have a ton of spare…

First Look at Upgraded Airtel Xstream AirFiber from IMC 2023

Faraz :

*Unlimited 5G for 84 days in 449 vs 799 per month.

Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata

Faraz :

I mean until 5G is unlimited at 4G price, hardly anyone. With just 449 you get unlimited 5G upto 500…

Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments