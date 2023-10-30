Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Reports USD 2.4 Billion Revenue Amid Rural Network Expansion

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reported strong financial performance in the nine months ended 30 September 2023, with total revenue increasing 8.5 percent year-on-year to USD 2.4 billion

Highlights

  • 8.5 percent YoY revenue increase to USD 2.4 billion.
  • 24 percent YoY EBITDA growth, reaching USD 1.1 billion.
  • 4G network in Nusa Tenggara reaches over 80 percent of the population.

Follow Us

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Reports USD 2.4 Billion Revenue Amid Rural Network Expansion
Indonesian telecommunications service provider Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison has reported a strong financial performance for the nine months ending on September 30, 2023. The company said it generated USD 2.4 billion in revenue, marking an 8.5 percent year-on-year increase, driven by the Cellular, MIDI, and Fixed Telecom businesses.

Also Read: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Completes Circuit Switch Core Transformation With Ericsson




Financial Performance

Indosat stated that a combination of growth and cost optimization has led to a 24 percent year-on-year increase in EBITDA, reaching USD 1.1 billion in 9M23. This resulted in an EBITDA margin of 46.6 percent for 9M 2023, reflecting a 5.8 percent increase. The company reported a net profit of USD 179.5 million, maintaining a positive performance for 11 consecutive quarters, setting a new record.

Also Read: Indosat Selects e& as Strategic International Voice Services Partner

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison said: "We are pleased to record robust financial and operation performance during 9M23, including delivering an eleventh consecutive quarter of positive net profit. Our performance has been driven by our commitment to excellence, a meticulously planned go-to-market strategy, and our unwavering focus on delivering a marvelous experience for customers. Indosat’s scale and performance are enabling us to make real strides forward in delivering on our larger purpose to connect and empower the people of Indonesia by accelerating the nation’s digital transformation."

Network Strengthening

Indosat has reported a 16.5 percent year-on-year increase in data traffic, totaling 10,957,999 terabytes. Additionally, the telco highlighted that it has further strengthened its 4G network in the Nusa Tenggara region of Eastern Indonesia, now reaching over 80 percent of the population throughout Nusa Tenggara.

Also Read: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and ITU Partner to Boost Digital Skills Training in Indonesia

With the addition of network transmitters (sites) that have doubled mobile internet capacity compared to last year, Indosat said it is continuing to expand its network into underserved rural areas in Eastern Indonesia as it strives to bridge the digital divide. Indosat also highlighted that its total 4G BTS count increased by 34.9 percent year-on-year, reaching 172,000 4G BTS.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Cool_Chennai :

Good to see Jio and Airtel is going neck to neck business battle. Also wanted BSNL to start giving competitions…

Reliance Jio Q2 FY24 Results: ARPU, Profit and More

. :

M using my primary on bsnl getting volte too , i do have a fiber as backup so its cool

Vodafone Idea Q2 FY24 Results: See Key Highlights

. :

I will suggest real fiber thats FTTH is always be the better option . Never waste your money on unstable…

Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata

. :

Vi is better than airtel in terms of coverage, airtel is just an urban only operator with pathetic rural coverage.…

Vi has to Pay Rs 10000 Crore in 1 Year…

subhra72 :

Please stop talking about bsnl. They are tortoise.

BSNL 4G Launch Update at IMC 2023

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments